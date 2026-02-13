Sitting all day? Here’s how poor posture is affecting your spine health

New Delhi:

Did you know? Slouching, bending, and sitting the wrong way for long hours may seem harmless, but they can damage the spine. Yes, you have heard it right! Poor posture can cause excruciating pain and mobility problems due to pressure on the spine. It is time to pay attention to the posture and improve spine health. Don’t wait any longer and follow the vital tips in the article. Make sure to prioritise spine health right away!

Are you maintaining the right posture while sitting, working, or using your phone? Many people spend hours sitting at desks, working on laptops, or scrolling on their phones without paying attention to posture. Over time, this habit can give a tough time to the spine.

According to Dr Vishal Lapshia, Consultant Orthopedician and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli, it is a known fact that poor posture puts extra pressure on the neck, shoulders, and lower back, disturbing the natural curve of the spine. If ignored, it can lead to chronic pain, stiffness, nerve problems, and even difficulty in doing daily activities with ease. What starts as mild discomfort often turns into a long-term spine issue and impacts mobility, too.

Understanding the impact of poor posture on spine health:

It is common to slouch or hunch forward, but it is not advisable at all. This is so because, when you do so, the muscles and ligaments around the spine will be required to work harder to support the body, causing fatigue, strain, and imbalance. Poor posture can compress spinal discs, increasing the risk of disc bulge, slipped disc, and nerve compression.

It often induces neck pain, back pain, shoulder stiffness, headaches, and tingling or numbness in the arms and legs, reduced flexibility, poor balance, and limited mobility that can steal the peace of mind. So, be careful and protect the spine.

Tips to improve posture and protect your spine:

It is imperative to sit with your back straight. Make sure to keep your computer screen at eye level to avoid bending your neck. Take breaks after every 30 minutes and ensure to stand, stretch, or walk. Opt for a chair with back and lumbar support. Don’t bend your head for too long while using a mobile phone, distribute your weight evenly on both feet while standing, don’t carry a heavy bag on only one shoulder, and divide the weight equally on both shoulders.

Sleep on a firm mattress that supports the natural curve of the spine. Exercise daily without fail for 45 minutes to keep the spine healthy, maintain an optimum weight, and pay attention to posture while driving or cooking. It is the need of the hour to take care of the spine and stay healthy.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

