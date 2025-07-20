Hepatitis A cases surge in Pune; know symptoms, causes and preventive measures for this liver infection The increased rainfall has fueled the increase in hepatitis A cases in Pune. Doctors also say that it is not just the number of cases that have increased, but also the severity of the cases. Know the symptoms, causes and preventive measures of Hepatitis A.

Pune has been witnessing a surge in hepatitis A cases. According to the Municipal Corporation's (PMC) health department, cases of viral hepatitis more than doubled in March-June 2025 (57) against the corresponding months last year (26).

The increased rainfall has fueled the increase in hepatitis A cases. Doctors also say that it is not just the number of cases that have increased, but also the severity of the cases. Speaking to TOI, Dr. Piyush Chaudhary said, "The proportion of severe cases of hepatitis A is relatively more this year compared to the last several years. Severe and fulminant hepatitis is typically associated with hepatitis E, but this year, hepatitis A cases are presenting with more severe symptoms."

What is hepatitis A?

It is a highly contagious liver infection that is caused by the hepatitis A virus. This is one of the several types of hepatitis viruses that cause liver inflammation and affect your liver's ability to function.

Most people get hepatitis A from contaminated food or water or from close contact with a person or object that's infected. Mayo Clinic most people who are infected recover completely with no permanent liver damage.

Symptoms of hepatitis A

Here are some of the symptoms of hepatitis A.

Unusual tiredness and weakness

Sudden nausea and vomiting and diarrhea

Abdominal pain or discomfort, especially on the upper right side beneath your lower ribs, which is over your liver

Clay- or gray-colored stool

Loss of appetite

Low-grade fever

Dark urine

Joint pain

Yellowing of the skin and the whites of your eyes (jaundice)

Intense itching.

Causes of hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is usually caused by a virus that infects the liver cells and causes inflammation. this inflammation can affect how the liver works and causes other symptoms of hepatitis A. The virus spreads when infected stool, even just tiny amounts, enters the mouth of another person (fecal-oral transmission). Some ways the virus spreads includes.

Eating food handled by someone with the virus who doesn't thoroughly wash hands after using the toilet

Drinking contaminated water

Eating food washed in contaminated water

Eating raw shellfish from water polluted with sewage

Being in close contact with a person who has the virus — even if that person has no symptoms

Having sexual contact with someone who has the virus.

Prevention of hepatitis A

The infection can be prevented with the hepatitis A vaccine. It is given in two shots. The first shot is followed by a booster shot after six months. The vaccine can also be given combination that includes the hepatitis B vaccine, which has three shots over six months.

