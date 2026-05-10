Doctor warns extreme heat can harm both physical and mental health at work

New Delhi:

Heat waves have ceased to be just an inconvenience or a matter of public health. The issue is now being raised by experts that the increasing temperatures are posing a severe danger to the well-being of the workforce, their productivity, and ultimately the sustainability of businesses in India.

According to Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director of International SOS, many Indian workplaces are still not adequately prepared to deal with the growing impact of extreme heat. He says the issue must now be viewed not just as an environmental challenge, but as a major business and workforce risk.

Heat stress may lead to massive productivity losses

Experts warn that India could lose nearly 6 per cent of its total working hours over the next five years because of heat stress. This could mean:

Up to 34 million job losses

Approximately half a trillion dollars worth of economic damage

Lower productivity in the workplace

Errors made and higher risks

According to Dr Vora, increased exposure to heat could actually result in lower levels of concentration and stamina on the part of workers, particularly those who do outdoor work.

Why workplaces are struggling to keep up

While many organisations have strengthened fire safety measures and occupational health protocols over the years, experts say heat preparedness is still missing from most workplace policies.

Experts recommend several immediate measures:

Heat monitoring systems

Regular hydration protocols

Adaptive work-rest schedules

Employee awareness and training

Early identification of heat illness symptoms

Doctors say such measures can help reduce heat-related illnesses while also limiting productivity decline and operational disruptions.

Heatwaves are becoming a business continuity issue

Experts believe organisations that adapt early to climate-related workforce risks may be better positioned in the future. Heat resilience, they say, should not only be treated as an environmental concern but also as part of long-term business continuity planning.

Dr Vora notes that employers must begin treating heat preparedness with the same seriousness as other operational risks that affect competitiveness and profitability. As India faces increasingly intense and frequent heatwaves, experts say companies may need to rethink workplace safety, employee health and productivity strategies more urgently than ever before. Apparently, the future office dress code may soon include hydration reminders alongside ID cards and laptops.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

Also read: Why young professionals in India are gaining weight faster than ever