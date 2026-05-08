Why young professionals in India are gaining weight faster than ever

New Delhi:

India’s urban workforce is working longer hours than ever before, but doctors warn that the modern lifestyle is quietly taking a serious toll on health. From skipped breakfasts and late-night dinners to constant stress and lack of movement, many young professionals are unknowingly moving towards obesity, diabetes and hormonal imbalance in their late 20s and 30s.

Health experts say the shift has become increasingly visible over the past decade, with younger patients now showing symptoms that were once more common among older adults. Rising weight gain, poor sleep, chronic stress and sedentary routines are together creating a growing lifestyle health crisis.

Doctors are seeing obesity at a younger age

According to Dr Pankaj Sharma, Director, Department of Robotic, Bariatric, Laparoscopic and General Surgery at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, more young adults are seeking treatment for obesity and related disorders. “Ten years ago, I mostly treated patients in their 40s or 50s. Today I regularly see individuals in their early 30s with obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure,” he says.

How modern routines contribute to weight gain

Experts explain that unhealthy weight gain today is less about overeating and more about daily routines that leave little room for movement or recovery.

Skipped meals and late-night eating

Many professionals rush through mornings without breakfast, eat lunch at their desks and delay dinner until late at night. In between, caffeine, packaged snacks and sugary foods become quick sources of energy. Doctors say the body keeps receiving calories throughout the day, but rarely gets enough physical activity to burn them.

Sitting for long hours slows metabolism

Sedentary work is another major concern. Many employees spend eight to ten hours seated at work, followed by long commutes and additional screen time at home. Dr Sharma asserts that physical inactivity results in low metabolic rate and promotes fat accumulation, mainly in the belly area.

Poor sleep quality and stress aggravate the process

Night shifts, excessive use of social media, and erratic sleep patterns are adding to weight gain and exhaustion.

Lack of adequate sleep alters hunger hormones

It is reported by doctors that insufficient sleep triggers an appetite for calorie-rich and sugar-filled foods. People often wake up tired and rely on caffeine or snacks to stay productive, creating a cycle that becomes difficult to break.

Stress may affect fertility

Dr Shobha Gupta, Medical Director at Mother's Lap IVF Centre, says chronic stress can also disturb hormonal balance and reproductive health. “Persistent stress doesn’t just affect the mind, it disrupts reproductive hormones. When stress is controlled, and weight improves, many couples see a natural improvement in fertility,” she explains.

Experts add that obesity-related hormonal imbalance may lead to irregular periods and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) in women, while reducing testosterone and sperm quality in men.

Visceral fat may increase risk of serious diseases

Doctors warn that fat stored around internal organs, known as visceral fat, is particularly dangerous because it affects insulin function and increases the risk of:

Type 2 diabetes

Fatty liver disease

High blood pressure

Heart disease

Many young adults assume they are healthy if they are not visibly obese, but doctors say waist circumference often reveals early metabolic problems.

Joint pain is also appearing earlier

Another growing concern among young professionals is early joint and back pain. As per experts, obesity leads to added strain on the knees and back, leading to pain that once occurred only at a later age.

Little changes in your lifestyle can bring big changes

According to doctors, even a little change in body weight can help lower sugar levels, increase stamina, and balance hormones.

Suggested changes include:

Eating regular meals

Regular physical activity

Getting proper sleep every night for at least 7 hours

Avoidance of refined food items and sugar-laden beverages

Control stress levels

Dr Sharma does not suggest fad diets and workouts, saying that consistency is better than quick fixes. Health experts say professional success should not come at the cost of long-term well-being. While careers may move quickly, the effects of stress, poor sleep and inactivity can slowly build over time. Or, as modern office culture likes to call it: “just one more coffee and one more deadline.”

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

Also read: Stress, sleep, and screen time are affecting your hormones more than you think