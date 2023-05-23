Heatwave alert: How to protect yourself from heat exposure?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK This can lead to several health issues such as heatstroke, dehydration, and heat exhaustion.

Delhi is witnessing a blistering heat wave with maximum temperature breaching the 40-degree mark. According to a report by the University of Cambridge, about 90 percent of India is extremely cautious or in the danger zone from heat wave impact. Heatwaves, dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat cramps are just a few of the health problems that high temperatures can cause. During summer, several heatstroke deaths occur in India. Therefore, it is essential to take all required precautions in these circumstances to avoid the negative effects of high heat.

Here are the tips, you need to beat the scorching heat of summer:

1. Wear light clothes:

During the warm months of the year, your skin also needs to be able to breathe. Wear light clothing, light fabrics, and light colors to avoid trapping the heat in this situation.

Image Source : FREEPIKWearing light colours to avoid trapping the heat in this situation.

2. Cold Showers:

Another fantastic strategy to stay active in the summer is to take a cold bath or shower. Try to get up early for a cool shower even if the water in the tanks may be heated from the intense heat.

Image Source : FREEPIKCold Shower's strategy is to stay active in the summer.

3. Stay hydrated:

Since the heat causes electrolyte loss, it's possible to feel too exhausted in the summer. By preventing dehydration and promoting weight loss, staying hydrated can help make up for the electrolyte loss.

Image Source : FREEPIKIt prevents dehydration and promotes weight loss.

4. Summer fruits:

Eating watermelon or other fruit high in water will help you feel more energized if you are experiencing low blood sugar-related fatigue. Along with vitamin C, antioxidants, and fiber, fruits have one of the greatest water contents, preventing summer and heatwave-related weariness.

Image Source : FREEPIKIt prevents summer and heatwave-related weariness.

5. Sunscreen:

One could think that this has nothing to do with summertime exhaustion. In actually, though, it is because sunburn can be avoided by wearing sunscreen with a high SPF.

Image Source : FREEPIKSunscreen helps with sunburn.

6. Light Diet:

Eating light food is a significant component that can assist folks in feeling energized during the summer can be tiring, may affect energy levels, and may even result in bloating.

Image Source : FREEPIKLight diet help in feeling energized during the summer.

7. Keep your home cool:

To keep your home cool during a heatwave, close your curtains or blinds during the day to keep out the sun’s rays. If you don’t have air conditioning, try using fans to circulate the air and create a breeze. You can also try taking a cool shower or bath to help lower your body temperature.

Image Source : FREEPIKNeed to close your curtains or blinds during the day to keep out the sun’s rays.

Latest Health News