Heart attack symptoms in women vs men: Key differences, according to an expert Heart attack symptoms in women often appear differently than in men, making them harder to detect. Instead of classic chest pain, women may feel fatigue, nausea, or jaw pain. Understanding these subtle signs can help with early detection, timely care, and prevention.

New Delhi:

Heart disease is often perceived as a “man’s problem,” but it remains the leading cause of death for women worldwide. Despite this, women’s symptoms are still under-recognised, leading to delays in diagnosis and treatment. Unlike men, women don’t always experience the classic crushing chest pain during a heart attack.

We reached out to Dr Tanmay S Kulkarni, Cardiologist at Jupiter Hospital, to understand the issue better. According to Dr Tamnay, the signs in women can be subtle and easily mistaken for everyday issues like stress, fatigue, or indigestion. Recognising these differences is crucial to saving lives.

Also read: Why women’s heart disease is still underdiagnosed despite clear warning signs

Heart attack symptoms in women vs men

Dr Tanmay S Kulkarni shared, "Chest pain is the most common symptom for both men and women, but women are more likely to develop atypical signs. These symptoms often lead to confusion and misdiagnosis."

Common symptoms in women

"Women are more prone to develop atypical symptoms such as jaw pain, nausea, shortness of breath, and acute tiredness, although chest pain is the most prevalent symptom for both sexes. Besides, women may experience extreme fatigue, pain in one or both arms and sweating, among others. These differences hinder early identification and treatment, putting women's lives in danger," said Dr Tamany. Here are the signs to watch out for:

Shortness of breath

Jaw or back pain

Nausea or indigestion-like discomfort

Extreme fatigue

Sweating

Pain in one or both arms

Because these signs don’t always “look” like a heart attack, women are less likely to seek immediate care.

Why women experience different symptoms

The reason lies in biology. Women are more prone to coronary microvascular disease, where blockages occur in smaller arteries rather than the large vessels usually affected in men. Hormonal changes, especially the drop in oestrogen after menopause, also affect how women’s hearts respond to disease.

Risk factors that affect women more strongly

Diabetes: increases risk of silent heart attacks

increases risk of silent heart attacks Stress and depression: trigger cardiovascular issues more readily

trigger cardiovascular issues more readily Smoking: raises the risk significantly

raises the risk significantly Pregnancy complications: such as preeclampsia, can have a long-term impact

such as preeclampsia, can have a long-term impact Autoimmune diseases: like lupus, are more common in women

Prevention and heart-healthy tips for women

While women face unique challenges, prevention is possible with lifestyle changes and timely care.

Every day steps to lower risk

Quit smoking and limit alcohol

Maintain a healthy weight through diet and exercise

Manage stress with mindfulness or therapy

Control blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar through regular check-ups

Prioritise 7–9 hours of sleep each night

Women over 40, especially those with risk factors, should prioritise regular heart screenings. Raising awareness about gender-specific heart attack symptoms can empower women to seek care early, improving survival and outcomes.

Also read: Heart disease in women: Expert explains why women’s heart disease goes undiagnosed in India