Why women’s heart disease is still underdiagnosed despite clear warning signs Heart disease is the number one killer of women, yet it often goes undiagnosed due to atypical symptoms such as fatigue, nausea, and shortness of breath. Experts warn that a gender gap in research and lack of awareness delay life-saving treatment.

Heart disease doesn’t always announce its arrival with dramatic warning signs, especially for women. Instead of crushing chest pain or arm numbness, the symptoms may be as subtle as fatigue, nausea, or shortness of breath. These everyday complaints often disguise a much bigger problem.

This disparity in presentation is part of the reason why cardiovascular disease (CVD) is still underdiagnosed in women, even though it is their number one killer. Physicians caution that the disparity in awareness and recognition postpones treatment and places millions of women at a higher risk.

The issue of atypical symptoms

Fatigue, shortness of breath, indigestion, or nausea are just a few of the presentations of heart trouble in women. These symptoms are conveniently attributable to stress, upset stomach, or hormonal fluctuations. For this reason, most women don't present until the disease has progressed.

Physicians caution that this underdiagnosis is a critical issue. Women presenting at hospitals with unusual complaints are not always tested for heart disease, cutting short their hope for timely care.

Gender gap in cardiac research

Another reason for the underdiagnosis is the gender disparity in clinical trials. For years, the majority of research on heart disease and trials were conducted on men, resulting in a poor understanding of how CVD affects women. This underrepresentation adds to the outdated diagnostic techniques and treatment strategies.

Experts believe more representative research is vital for enhancing early detection and outcomes among women.

Why awareness is important

Specialists stress that women should recognise these milder symptoms and approach the doctor early. An unexpected decline in energy, inexplicable shortness of breath, or chronic nausea shouldn't be ignored, particularly in women with risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, or a family history of CVD.

CVD continues to be the top killer among women, yet with increased awareness and focus on non-classic symptoms, even more lives can be saved. Tuning into the body and insisting on early medical scans may make all the difference.

