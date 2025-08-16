Heart disease in women: Expert explains why women’s heart disease goes undiagnosed in India The “classic” heart disease symptoms are not always shown by women which is one reason why heart disease in women is underdiagnosed and undertreated. The condition is often hidden by biology, hormones and lifestyle. Read on as an expert explains the causes.

In India, heart disease threatens the life of a woman every minute, although the symptoms are frequently ignored. Women’s heart health is still understood poorly, underdiagnosed and also undertreated, even when it is one of the primary causes of death for them.

The outcome of this neglect is numerous women losing lives for conditions that were preventable. Arindam Sen, CEO and Director of Heartnet India says that the “classic” heart disease symptoms are not always shown by women is one reason why their condition is underdiagnosed and undertreated. The condition is often hidden by biology, hormones and lifestyle, and hence women’s heart problems go unnoticed.

What are the unique heart disease symptoms in women?

Unlike men, women's heart symptoms are frequently modest, making them easily misdiagnosed as exhaustion or stress. Common warning indicators are:

Chest pain or discomfort Unusual fatigue Shortness of breath Nausea or dizziness Anxiety, or pain in the neck, jaw, throat, abdomen, or back.

Many women tend to overlook these signs. That is why gender-sensitive awareness, diagnosis and prevention are essential.

The Unique Heart Risks Women Face

Women’s heart health is shaped by hormonal shifts and reproductive health challenges:

Hormonal Changes: Oestrogen is used to protect the heart but its levels sharply drop during menopause, which raises the risk. Women who have early menopause, especially from surgery, have a greater risk of heart disease. Pregnancy Complications: The heart volume of a woman is raised by 30% to 50% during pregnancy. The risk of heart disease later increases by conditions like gestational diabetes, hypertension and preeclampsia. Mental Health: Blood pressure and heart health are affected by stress and sadness. Women have more chances of this because of their hormones. Also, genes affect risk, but it can be lowered by being careful and living well, even if heart problems run in the family.

Simple Lifestyle Changes for Better Heart Health of Women

Heart health is improved by maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The chance of heart disease reduces, energy improves and emotional health gets better. Here are some important habits women need to follow:

Eating a balanced diet full of fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich foods. Exercising for 30 minutes or more every day. Getting 7–8 hours of quality sleep each night. Avoiding alcohol and smoking for long-term heart protection. Regular check-ups and screenings to check ECG, cholesterol and blood pressure help uncover early signs of heart risk and timely prevention.

For those diagnosed with heart conditions, recovery plans are made by doctors. These may include medications, diet, exercise and follow-up visits.

