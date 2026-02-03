Heart attack or acidity? Interventional Cardiologist explains the warning signs you shouldn’t ignore Heart attack or acidity? Many people delay treatment, thinking chest pain is just gas. Cardiologist explains the key differences, red flags, and why acting early can save lives, especially when symptoms are atypical.

“It’s probably just gas.” Those five words have delayed treatment for more heart attacks than we’d like to admit. In a widely shared Instagram post, Interventional Cardiologist Dr Jivitesh Satija lays out a truth many of us avoid confronting: heart attacks don’t always arrive dramatically.

They often slip in quietly, disguised as acidity, indigestion, or fatigue, and that confusion costs precious time. This isn’t about panic. It’s about knowing when not to wait. Let's talk about the difference between a heart attack and acidity.

Why heart attacks are often mistaken for acidity

Chest discomfort is where the confusion begins. Both acidity and a heart attack can cause burning, pressure, or uneasiness in the chest. But the body usually gives clues if you know what to listen for. Acidity typically follows meals, especially spicy or oily ones. It often shows up at night, worsens on lying down, and may ease with burping or antacids.

A heart attack, on the other hand, does not play by food rules. It can strike at rest, often in the early morning hours, and does not reliably improve with antacids or rest. In fact, it may worsen with exertion and persist beyond 15–20 minutes.

That timing matters more than people realise.

Red flags that should never be ignored

Dr Satija stresses that duration and progression are key. If chest discomfort lingers beyond 20 minutes, radiates to the jaw, arm, or back, or is accompanied by breathlessness, sweating, dizziness, or a sense of dread, it is a medical emergency. That vague feeling that “something isn’t right” is not anxiety talking. It’s often the nervous system recognising trouble before the brain does.

Who is at higher risk, but not immune

Yes, risk increases if you are over 40, diabetic, a smoker, have high blood pressure or cholesterol, or have a family history of heart disease. But one of the most important reminders from this post is this: not fitting into these categories does not make you safe. Up to a quarter of heart attacks can occur in people under 40. Waiting for certainty before acting is a gamble the heart cannot afford.

The danger of ‘atypical’ symptoms

Not all heart attacks look like textbook chest pain. Women, older adults, and people with diabetes are especially likely to experience what doctors call atypical symptoms. These can include extreme fatigue, nausea or vomiting without chest pain, breathlessness, upper abdominal burning, dizziness, or an unexplainable sense of unease. Many of these feel deceptively like acidity or stress.

Ignoring them is one of the reasons heart attacks in these groups are often diagnosed late.

Why early action saves lives

One of the starkest points highlighted is timing. Many deaths from heart attacks happen before the patient reaches a hospital. Every 30-minute delay in treatment increases the risk of death and permanent heart muscle damage. Early action improves survival, preserves heart function, and allows life-saving treatments like angioplasty to work when they are most effective. Waiting to “see if it settles” is a risk no one should take.

What to do if you’re unsure

If there is even a doubt, treat chest discomfort as cardiac until proven otherwise. Stop activity. Sit upright. Call emergency services immediately. Do not drive yourself if you are alone. If advised by a doctor previously, emergency aspirin or prescribed nitrates may help, but they do not replace urgent medical care.

The rule is simple: it is better to be embarrassed in the emergency room than be late to it. Acidity is uncomfortable. A heart attack is unforgiving. The overlap in symptoms is real, but so is the cost of delay.

As Dr Jivitesh Satija’s post reminds us, recognising the difference, or acting when you’re unsure, can be the difference between recovery and irreversible loss. When it comes to your heart, hesitation is the only wrong decision.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

