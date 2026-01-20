Cardiologist explains: Why cardiac arrests increase in winter and how to protect your heart Cardiac arrests increase during winter due to cold-induced blood vessel narrowing, higher blood pressure and reduced activity. A cardiologist explains why the heart is under more strain in cold weather and how simple precautions can reduce risk.

New Delhi:

Every winter, there is a noticeable rise in cardiac emergencies. Doctors say this seasonal spike isn’t coincidental. Cold weather triggers a series of physiological changes that can quietly place extra strain on the heart, especially in people with underlying risk factors.

“Winter creates a perfect storm for the heart,” says Dr Vikash Goyal, Associate Director, Cardiology at Paras Health, Gurugram. “Cold temperatures cause blood vessels to narrow, which raises blood pressure and makes the heart work harder to pump blood.”

How cold weather stresses the heart

When temperatures drop, the body tries to conserve heat by constricting blood vessels. This natural response increases blood pressure and thickens blood consistency, both of which raise the risk of clot formation and cardiac events.

“In winter, we also see reduced physical activity and poorer lifestyle routines,” Dr Goyal explains. “People move less, eat heavier foods, and often neglect hydration, all of which add to cardiovascular strain.” Respiratory infections are another hidden contributor. Flu and chest infections become more common in colder months and can significantly increase inflammation in the body, placing additional pressure on the heart.

Early mornings and sudden exertion raise risk

Doctors warn that sudden exposure to cold, particularly in the early morning hours, can be dangerous. “Early-morning walks or sudden heavy exertion in cold air can act as triggers, especially for those with existing heart disease,” says Dr Goyal. “The heart is more vulnerable when the body hasn’t fully warmed up.”

People with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, high cholesterol, or a sedentary lifestyle are especially at risk, even if they feel otherwise healthy.

Warning signs you should never ignore

Cardiac symptoms in winter are sometimes dismissed as fatigue or cold-related discomfort, but doctors stress that this can be dangerous. “Chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, palpitations, cold sweats, or unexplained fatigue are red flags,” Dr Goyal warns. “These symptoms require immediate medical attention, regardless of the season.”

Prompt response can be life-saving, as cardiac arrest often strikes without prolonged warning.

How to protect your heart during winter

While winter raises risk, simple precautions can significantly reduce the chances of a cardiac emergency. “Staying warm is not just about comfort, it’s a heart-protective measure,” says Dr Goyal. He also recommends avoiding early-morning outdoor exertion, continuing to exercise indoors regularly, and maintaining a heart-healthy diet filled with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

Adequate fluid intake is necessary, even if the feeling of thirst is lower, and regular check-ups regarding blood pressure and blood sugar levels are very necessary for those with known conditions. Continuing any prescribed medication without interruption and treating infections in due time can further reduce the risk.

Winter doesn’t cause heart disease, but it can expose vulnerabilities that already exist. Awareness, lifestyle adjustments, and timely medical care make a real difference. “Most winter cardiac events are preventable with simple precautions,” Dr Goyal says. “Listening to your body and seeking help early can save lives.”

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

Also read: Should you really cut salt? A cardiologist explains who it actually harms