H3N2 flu Delhi: Doctor explains how humidity, air quality, and flooding fuel the spread Increasing evidence shows that environmental factors such as humidity, temperature fluctuations, air quality, and flooding significantly influence the spread of the virus. Read on as a doctor explains how humidity, air quality, and flooding accelerate the transmission of H3N2 flu.

New Delhi:

H3N2 flu has been spreading in Delhi and other NCR cities. A survey from Local Circles found that nearly 69% of households have reported at least one member down with flu-like illness this month. While flu is common during seasonal changes and monsoon, other factors fuel this spread.

Increasing evidence shows that environmental factors such as humidity, temperature fluctuations, air quality, and flooding significantly influence the spread of the virus. These factors lead to conditions that help the virus remain viable in the air for longer durations, which accelerates the transmission. Read on as Dr. Leelamohan PVR, MBBS, MD, Consultant at Rainbow Hospital, explains how humidity, air quality, and flooding accelerate the transmission of H3N2 flu.

Environmental Triggers

Fluctuating humidity and temperature during monsoon months create a favourable environment for the virus to thrive. High humidity helps virus particles stay suspended in the air, while poor air quality, resulting from pollution, weakens the respiratory defense system, making people more vulnerable to infection.

Flooding worsens the situation by damaging sanitation systems, displacing populations, and promoting crowded living conditions, all of which accelerate the virus’s spread.

Vaccination and Awareness

A key strategy to minimise the impact of H3N2 is to enhance the timing of vaccination drives and public awareness campaigns. These interventions should be aligned with the pre-monsoon period, when environmental factors start favouring the virus’s survival and spread. Administering flu vaccines during this time helps build immunity before the risk peaks.

Awareness campaigns should focus on educating people about early symptoms, hygiene practices, and the importance of seeking prompt medical care. Early action helps reduce hospital admissions and prevents the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed during monsoon peaks.

As climate change intensifies, the correlation between environmental triggers and H3N2 outbreaks becomes more apparent. Strengthening pre-monsoon public health interventions can be an effective way to improve preparedness and save lives caused by seasonal outbreaks.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

