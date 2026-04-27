Glasses or contact lenses? What works better for your eyes

New Delhi:

Choosing between glasses and contact lenses seems simple, until it isn’t. Both correct vision effectively. Both are widely used. But the better option often depends less on your prescription and more on how you live your day.

From screen-heavy routines to active lifestyles, the decision is usually personal.

Why glasses are still the safer, simpler choice

For most people, glasses remain the easiest option. They’re low maintenance. They don’t come into direct contact with your eyes. And that significantly reduces the risk of irritation or infection. “Glasses are generally the safest option because they don’t touch the eye surface. They are simple to use and require minimal upkeep,” says Dr Digvijay Singh, Eye Specialist and Director at Noble Eye Care, Gurugram.

They also offer an added layer of protection, shielding your eyes from dust, pollution, and environmental irritants. People who spend most of their time working on computer screens can use glasses with filters.

Where contact lenses have the edge

Contact lenses offer a completely different experience. No frames. No obstruction. A more natural field of vision. “Contact lenses allow better peripheral vision and are often preferred by people with active lifestyles or those involved in sports,” explains Dr Hardik Parikh, Medical Director and Chief Surgeon at Global Eye Clinic Laser Eye Surgery Centre.

They don’t fog up in humidity. They don’t slip during movement.

For many, that convenience is reason enough.

Lenses bring about their own responsibility

However, with convenience comes responsibility. Contact lenses need to be handled with great caution. They should be washed, stored, and replaced when needed. “If not used correctly, lenses can lead to dryness, irritation, or even infections,” Dr Singh notes. They may also not be ideal for people with naturally dry or sensitive eyes.

Even minor lapses in care can lead to discomfort.

What doctors actually recommend

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer. Instead, doctors suggest balancing both options based on your routine. “Many patients benefit from using glasses as their primary mode and contact lenses occasionally, depending on their needs,” says Dr Parikh.

This approach allows flexibility while reducing long-term strain on the eyes.

What matters more than your choice

Whether you choose glasses or lenses, one thing remains constant. Your eye health depends on consistency. Glasses are easier. Contact lenses are more flexible. Neither is universally better.

The right choice is the one that fits your lifestyle without compromising your eye health.

Also read: Why your eyes feel more irritated in summer? Gujarat-based refractive surgeon explains

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.