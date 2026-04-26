Why your eyes feel more irritated in summer? Gujarat-based refractive surgeon explains

New Delhi:

Summer is usually associated with sunshine, longer days, and time outdoors. But alongside the heat, there’s another seasonal issue quietly becoming more common: eye allergies. It often starts small. Itchy, red, or watery eyes. A mild burning sensation. Slight swelling around the eyelids. Easy to dismiss, until it begins to interfere with daily life, from screen time to simply stepping outside.

But experts say this is no longer just a seasonal problem.“Over the past few years, there has been a clear shift in the pattern of eye allergies. What we are now seeing is no longer limited to seasonal flare-ups,” says Dr RK Sachdev, Senior Cataract and Refractive Surgeon at Dr Sachdev Maxivision Eye Hospitals.

Why is summer making things worse?

The heat itself is only part of the story. During summer, rising temperatures trap pollutants like vehicular exhaust, dust, and industrial gases closer to the ground. This means that the exposure will affect the tear film, which serves as a natural protective cover of the eyes.

With prolonged exposure, the tear film gets affected, causing dryness and increasing sensitivity.

How pollution is affecting your eyes

Eye allergies have evolved beyond the mere reaction to pollen. The impact of pollutants is multifaceted. It makes allergens more aggressive. Exposure to pollutants such as ozone and nitrogen dioxide causes alterations in the pollen composition, thus increasing its reactivity and allergenicity.

It makes the eye defence weaker

The tear film protects the eyes from any dust or allergens. If it becomes unstable, it will cause the retention of these agents on the ocular surface. It increases inflammation. Constant exposure to dust and pollutants can cause low-level inflammation, making the eyes more sensitive and reactive over time.

“Pollution is not just a contributing factor; it is significantly exacerbating the condition,” Dr Sachdev explains.

Why are symptoms lasting longer now?

Another noticeable shift is how persistent these symptoms have become. Earlier, eye allergies were limited to specific seasons. This is largely due to a combination of environmental changes and prolonged exposure to screens, which further strains the eyes.

What truly aids in minimising eye irritation

Treating eye allergies isn't only through medication anymore; it also involves daily practices.

Here are some simple measures that can help:

Washing the face and eyelids upon entering the house to wash off dust and pollen

Not touching or rubbing the eyes, as this only aggravates inflammation

Drinking lots of fluids to ensure a stable tear film

Having vitamins such as A, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants in one’s diet. Other beverages that can contribute to hydration include coconut water, freshly squeezed juice, and herbal tea.

Why preventive measures should be taken before treating eye irritation. According to experts, even though eye drops and medications can temporarily alleviate symptoms, they do not solve the problem. “Eye allergies must be recognised as a larger environmental health concern, not just a seasonal issue,” Dr Sachdev notes.

This makes prevention key. Regular eye check-ups, awareness of environmental exposure, and small daily habits can help prevent minor irritation from turning into long-term discomfort.

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Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.