Ginger juice can help reduce cholesterol, know when and how much you should consume

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ginger juice can help reduce cholesterol.

Ginger is considered an effective medicine in Ayurveda. Wet ginger should be used in winter and in summer when ginger is not in season, use dry ginger. Ginger tea is beneficial for cold and cough. Ginger is used in most of the houses during winter days. Consuming ginger keeps the body away from many diseases. Apart from strengthening immunity, ginger also helps in reducing bad cholesterol. The elements found in ginger reduce the level of bad cholesterol. It also helps in weight loss. Ginger juice is very beneficial for reducing bad cholesterol.

According to dietitian Swati Singh, ginger juice proves to be effective in curing diseases like cold, coughs or sinus. Anti-inflammatory properties are found in ginger which reduces inflammation in the body. Ginger juice is also beneficial for diabetes patients.

What nutrients does ginger contain?

Ginger is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It contains an antioxidant called gingerol, which reduces inflammation. Ginger also contains vitamin B6 and vitamin C, which strengthen immunity. It contains potassium and magnesium, which reduce the risk of blood pressure and heart disease.

Ginger juice to reduce bad cholesterol

The risk of heart attack and stroke increases due to the increase in bad cholesterol in the body. Gingerol, found in ginger, helps reduce bad cholesterol. Drinking ginger juice can also reduce triglycerides and overall cholesterol levels. The antioxidants found in it reduce the problem of plaque accumulation in the veins. Drinking ginger juice increases bile juice in the body, which breaks down cholesterol.

How to make ginger juice

For this, crush or grate a 2-3 inch piece of ginger. You can also grind ginger in a mixer. Now put the ground ginger in a muslin cloth and squeeze the cloth tightly. Ginger juice tastes bitter, so you can add a little honey and lemon to it to make it taste better. Drinking this juice on an empty stomach in the morning will be beneficial. You have to start with 1-2 spoons of juice only.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

ALSO READ: Consuming THIS decoction can help remove heart blockages, know other benefits