Consuming THIS decoction can help remove heart blockages, know other benefits

Consuming this decoction can help remove heart blockages.

Blockage in the heart is a major cause of heart attack. This blockage can increase due to the accumulation of cholesterol in the veins. Sometimes due to the shrinkage of the veins, the blood does not flow properly in the veins. In such a situation, it is very important to protect the veins from getting blocked. Many such things are told in Ayurveda which reduces the blockage of veins. According to Swami Ramdev, there is an effective decoction which can remove the blockage of veins. Let us know how this decoction is prepared and what is the method of making it.

Decoction to remove heart blockage

According to Swami Ramdev, take about 1 teaspoon of Arjuna bark, 2 grams of cinnamon and 5 basil leaves and boil them in water. You have to keep about 2 cups of water to boil. When this water is reduced to 1 cup, filter it and drink it. By drinking this decoction, swelling and blockage in the veins can be reduced. This decoction can prove to be effective in making the heart healthy and strong.

Benefits of arjuna bark

Arjuna bark is considered beneficial for heart patients. Actually, Arjuna bark contains a chemical called triterpenoid which works to relieve heart-related problems. Components such as tannin and glycoside present in Arjuna bark have antioxidant properties which protect the heart muscles and blood vessels from damage caused by free radicals. Arjuna also dilates blood vessels and dissolves plaque to improve blood flow. Not only this, it also helps in controlling bad cholesterol and blood sugar.

Benefits of cinnamon

Cinnamon has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Make sure to use cinnamon in your food. Cinnamon has many medicinal properties that help keep you healthy. Consuming cinnamon can reduce blockage in arteries. This reduces the risk of heart-related diseases. Antioxidants called polyphenols are found in cinnamon, which protect the body from many other diseases.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

