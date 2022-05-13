Fond of ginger? Beware! Excessive consumption can lead to health problems

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHANRU.VEGGIE.GARDEN Ginger

Ginger is one of the healthiest food items that is consumed by many people. It has many health benefits from giving relief from cold and cough to reducing bad cholesterol. It is known for its anti-inflammatory properties which are good for a person’s overall health. It is consumed in many forms like fresh, dried, pieces, baked, etc. Though many people prefer to have ginger daily to gain benefits from it, they are unaware of its disadvantages.

Disadvantages of consuming more than 3 to 4 grams of ginger daily:

Allergies in eyes and skin

If you are consuming ginger more than required for a day, then you will face problems like skin rashes, redness in the eyes, itching, etc. This can trouble you a lot and can make you visit the doctor at the earliest.

Impact on diabetic people

People who are diabetic are advised not to consume ginger in excess as it can lower their blood pressure and result in dizziness and exhaustion.

Bleeding problem

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and anti-platelet properties. When a person consumes it in excess, it can result to bleeding issues. Also, it is said to avoid eating ginger with clove or garlic as it causes even more bleeding than normal.

Diarrhea problem

Ginger helps in treating the problem of bad stomach. But, its excessive consumption affects badly as well. When eaten in excess, the compound which is found in ginger speeds up the digestive process and the food moves out of the intestine resulting in diarrhea.

Increase the chances of miscarriage

Pregnant women are advised not to consume ginger during their pregnancy as it is harmful to the child and it increases the chances of miscarriage.

Kidney patients

Kidney patients are advised to avoid the consumption of ginger as it may hamper the medication they are taking to cure their kidney problems.

Poor heart health

Consumption of extra ginger may affect a person adversely. A heart patient may fall sick due to its excessive consumption as it increases the risk of irregular heartbeat.

Sore throat problem

While it is said that ginger helps in relieving throat pain, its excessive consumption has adverse effects on the throat. If it is consumed more than required then it can irritate the mucosal lining.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.