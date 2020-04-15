Image Source : INDIA TV Get rid of belly fat, double chin with Swami Ramdev's effective yoga tips

According to Swami Ramdev, when metabolism is not good in our body, then there arises the problem of obesity. Due to increased obesity, there are problems like blood pressure, diabetes, heart problem, cancer, joint pain. It can be said that obesity is the root cause of every disease. Therefore, along with doing yogasanas daily, one should take care of the food that they eat as well. Swami Ramdev, in a special show with India TV, informs that a balanced diet and exercise can help anyone lose weight instantly.

Swami Ramdev suggests that to rid the body of obesity, everyone should do these 12 Yogasanas daily along with pranayam. Doing this can make you lose several kilos in just a few days.

Triyak Tadasana- Do this asana 3-4 times daily. This will reduce your whole body fat. Trikonasana or Triangle posture- This posture will reduce your belly, waist fat easily. Baddha Konasana- This asana reduces belly fat. It can be done 10-50 times along with taking long breaths. Padasana - By doing this asana, along with double chin, the whole body fat is reduced. You can do this asana 20-50 times. Chakki Asanas - By doing this asana, you will reduce the fat of the stomach easily. Bhujangasana- By doing this asana, along with the double chin, the fat of the stomach is reduced. Salabhasana- This posture or yoga asanas helps to reduce the fats below the navel Padhastasan - By doing this yoga, your whole body will be healthy. Pawanmuktasan- By doing this asana, you will get rid of the fat stored in the stomach. With this, the problem of constipation, acidity will also end. Shavasana - By doing this asana, the mind will remain calm and you will feel lightness in the body. Pranayam- According to Swami Ramdev, it is necessary to do pranayam along with these 12 yogasanas daily. Therefore, do Kapalbhati, Bhastrika, Udgith, Ujjayi, Surya Namaskar and Anulom-Vilom regularly.

Home remedies to reduce obesity

Drink hot water in the morning

Stop drinking cold water

Eat more vegetables and fruits

Drink the musket.

Do not eat more than once.

Eat multigrain flour and oatmeal.

Avoid eating cereal or rice at night.

