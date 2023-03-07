Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to get good night's sleep with these foods and drinks

Maintaining good health and well-being is reliant on obtaining a good night's sleep. However, for many of us, achieving that elusive 8-hour sleep can be difficult. Factors such as stress, anxiety, and poor eating habits can interfere with our sleep cycle. Including certain foods in your diet can help improve your sleep quality. Here are a few foods that can help you sleep better:

Almonds - These nuts are rich in magnesium, which helps reduce cortisol levels, a hormone associated with stress.

Bananas - Bananas are rich in potassium and magnesium, which help relax muscles and promote sleep.

Chamomile Tea - This tea has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for sleep disorders. It contains compounds that have a calming effect on the body.

Cherry Juice - Cherries are rich in melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle.

Kiwi - This fruit is rich in serotonin, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle.

Oatmeal - Oatmeal is rich in complex carbohydrates, which stimulate the production of insulin. Insulin helps the body produce melatonin, which promotes sleep.

Salmon - Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to help reduce stress and promote relaxation.

Turkey - Like milk, turkey contains tryptophan, an amino acid that helps the body produce serotonin.

Improve your sleep quality: Practising good sleep hygiene, such as establishing a regular sleep schedule, avoiding caffeine and alcohol before bed, and creating a relaxing sleep environment can also help improve your sleep quality.

Latest Health News