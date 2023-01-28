Garlic lowers blood pressure BUT keep these things in mind before consuming it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Garlic

Garlic has been considered effective in reducing blood pressure in hypertensive patients. In addition, the prebiotic properties in garlic increase gut microbial richness and diversity. Garlic extract can affect your blood vessels and help control the problem of high BP. So, let us understand how consuming garlic is beneficial in high BP.

Benefits of garlic in high BP

Garlic contains vitamin B12 which can help in controlling blood pressure. Apart from this, garlic contains sulphur, due to which nitric oxide (NO) and hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gases are formed. These compounds relax our blood vessels and help them dilate. In this way, when there is sufficient space in the blood vessels, the heart does not have to work as hard to pump blood and the problem of high BP remains under control.

How to consume the Garlic

1. Eat 2 cloves of garlic everyday

High BP patients can eat 2 cloves of garlic. You can take this in the morning or anytime during the day. Due to this, the blood pressure in the body will remain controlled since morning, due to this there will be no stress on the blood vessels and the heart will remain healthy.

2. Roast garlic and eat it

Eating roasted garlic can be a good way to control high BP. For this, roast garlic in a pan and consume it with lukewarm water before sleeping at night. In this way, the consumption of garlic can be beneficial in high BP. Just be careful not to eat too many in one day.

Also, eating garlic on an empty stomach has been one of the oldest pieces of advice for losing weight that people have given over the years. There is no denying that losing those extra kilos is a big task and not everyone can maintain the discipline to lose weight in a small time. Apart from this, raw garlic is a big immunity booster.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)

