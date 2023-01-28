How effective is Psyllium Husk (Isabgol)? Know benefits, dosage and unknown facts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DR.SHERYKAMAL7 Psyllium Husk (Isabgol)

Psyllium Husk or (Isabgol) is a dietary fiber made from the husks of the Plantago ovata plant’s seeds. It’s most commonly known as a laxative. It is one of the most commonly used home remedies for constipation. Isabgol is good for weight loss as it gives a feeling of fullness and helps prevent overeating. Notably, there has been a rapid increase in high cholesterol patients worldwide. A major reason behind this is poor diet and lifestyle. The more we eat processed food, the faster bad cholesterol accumulates in our body, which results in high cholesterol. Also, it adds to obesity, following which, the risk of heart-related diseases increases.

In such a situation, along with reducing ghee, fat and processed foods in the diet, it is necessary to remove the bad cholesterol. And the best solution for that is psyllium husk or isabgol.

Psyllium Husk for high cholesterol

According to a research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Psyllium Husk helps in reducing bad cholesterol (LDL cholesterol levels). It can help in reducing the lipid profile of bad cholesterol.

Benefits

1. Excretes bad cholesterol with feces

The starch of Isabgol is thick enough to form gluten. When it enters the stomach, lipids containing bad cholesterol, fat and triglycerides stick to its fiber particles. Then they pass out of the body with feces.

2. Absorbs bile acids and cholesterol

The powder of Isabgol mixes with body water to form a thick gel. It then absorbs bile acids and cholesterol and cleans the blood vessels. In this way, it is very beneficial for high cholesterol.

Dosage of Psyllium Husk

Reportedly, consuming 10 grams of Psyllium Husk daily can reduce LDL cholesterol by 13 mg/dL in as little as three weeks. So, mix 1 spoon of isabgol husk in water before sleeping. Then add some more water to it in the morning and consume it.

Also Read: Did you know grapes can protect your skin from UV rays? Know other benefits

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)

Latest Health News