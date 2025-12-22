Feeling low on energy all the time? These tests can help explain why Feeling low on energy every day isn’t normal. A doctor explains the most common causes of chronic fatigue in adults and the blood tests that can help identify what’s really draining your energy.

Feeling tired once in a while is normal. Feeling drained every single day is not. If low energy has started to feel like your default setting — even after sleep, coffee or time off — your body may be trying to tell you something.

According to Dr Sunil Havannavar, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine at Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur, persistent fatigue isn’t just about long work hours or stress. “Chronic low energy usually has an underlying physiological, psychological or medical cause,” he explains. Identifying it early can prevent months — sometimes years — of silent health decline.

Why fatigue is becoming so common in India

Fatigue has quietly turned into a public health issue. Studies show that over 70% of middle-aged Indians experience moderate to severe fatigue, while urban youth report waking up tired despite a full night in bed. Post-COVID fatigue has added another layer, with many adults experiencing lingering exhaustion months after recovery.

Contributors are often overlapping — poor sleep, nutritional gaps, stress-heavy work culture, infections and untreated hormonal issues.

Common Indian reasons behind constant low energy

In Indian adults, fatigue is frequently linked to:

Micronutrient deficiencies, especially vitamin B12, iron and folate

Thyroid disorders, particularly hypothyroidism

Sleep deprivation, with most adults getting under six hours of rest

Sedentary lifestyles and high stress, especially in IT and shift-based jobs

Post-infection fatigue, including dengue, typhoid, malaria and COVID

Mental health factors, such as depression and anxiety

Certain medications, including beta-blockers and sedatives

Tests you should consider if fatigue doesn’t improve

If fatigue persists for more than a few weeks, doctors usually begin with basic but revealing blood tests.

1. Complete Blood Count (CBC)

This means the anaemia, infection, and inflammation-three common causes of general lethargy-can be excluded.

2. Thyroid Profile (TSH)

An underactive thyroid can slow metabolism, causing tiredness, weight gain, and brain fog.

3. Iron Studies and Ferritin

Low iron stores are very common, particularly among women and vegetarians, and largely go undiagnosed until fatigue becomes extreme.

4. Vitamin B12 and Folate

The deficiencies can result in exhaustion, weakness, poor concentration, and even mood changes.

5. Basic Metabolic Panel

Assesses blood sugar level, kidney function, and electrolyte balance that are of crucial concern to body energy.

6. Liver Function Tests (LFTs)

Detect liver stress or inflammation, which may be the cause of unexplained fatigue.

7. ESR or CRP

Markers of chronic inflammation that may indicate infection or autoimmune aetiology.

Other investigations for sleep studies, CK levels for muscle weakness, or infection screen may be advised based on symptoms and risk factors.

Red flags you should never ignore

Dr Havannavar warns that fatigue accompanied by certain symptoms needs urgent evaluation:

Unintentional weight loss

Persistent fever

Night sweats

Breathlessness or chest discomfort

These can signal serious conditions like tuberculosis, chronic infections or malignancy and should not be self-managed.

The good news: fatigue is often reversible

In most cases, once the root cause is identified, whether it’s anaemia, thyroid imbalance, sleep issues or nutritional gaps, energy levels improve significantly with treatment and lifestyle correction.

“Fatigue is rarely ‘just in the head’,” says Dr Havannavar. “When patients stop normalising exhaustion and start investigating it, recovery becomes possible.”

If feeling tired has become your new normal, it’s time to look deeper. A few well-chosen tests can bring clarity, direction and relief, and help you reclaim the energy your body is meant to have.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.