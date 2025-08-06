JP Nadda warns 84% of Hyderabad IT workers have fatty liver: Early signs you shouldn’t ignore Health Minister JP Nadda revealed that 84 per cent of Hyderabad’s IT workers suffer from fatty liver. Know the common signs and how it harms your body silently.

New Delhi:

India is a young nation, but the health of its young people is currently under threat from crises. JP Nadda, the health minister, recently voiced concerns regarding youth health. The health minister stated in Parliament that over 84% of those employed in Hyderabad's IT industry suffer from fatty liver, citing a report from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The majority of these individuals are in the 25–45 age range.

The rising prevalence of fatty liver in young people is attributed to desk work and unhealthy lifestyle choices. Are you aware of the dangers of fatty liver and its symptoms?

Most common early symptom of fatty liver

The symptoms of fatty liver are very common in the beginning. It is difficult to identify them without a test. But there is a very common symptom by which fatty liver is detected. This is the increase in fat around your stomach and waist. If your stomach is bulging and becoming fat, then understand that fatty liver has started. If the size of your neck is increasing and the neck is getting dark, then this may not be due to tanning but due to fatty liver. When fat starts increasing inside the body, it starts increasing fat in places like your liver, pancreas and stomach.

Other signs of fatty liver you shouldn’t miss

Loss of appetite

Having jaundice

Dark-coloured urine

Swelling in the abdomen and legs

Nausea after eating

How dangerous is fatty liver if left untreated?

People no longer take fatty liver seriously. People dismiss it by claiming that everyone has fatty liver.

You'll be shocked to learn, however, that a fatty liver can cause a host of illnesses. It negatively impacts other body parts. Fat enters the bloodstream when it is stored in the liver.

Thus, the issue of elevated cholesterol begins. Heart disease is exacerbated by a fatty liver, which causes fat to build up in the liver. This fat increases the risk of a brain stroke if it gets to the brain. Stones occur in the gallbladder if fat enters it. Kidney function is impacted when fat enters the kidney. As a result, the primary cause of all illnesses that arise in the body is a fatty liver.

