Fatty liver causes several serious health issues, know how to keep the organ healthy

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Fatty liver causes several serious health issues.

Nowadays most people are troubled by the problem of fatty liver. Even if you go to the doctor, they say that 8 out of every 10 people have fatty liver, but taking fatty liver lightly can prove to be dangerous for your health. A bad lifestyle is considered to be the cause of fatty liver. In which unhealthy food, less workout and excessive consumption of alcohol and cigarettes cause the problem of fatty liver. Fatty liver is not just a disease but it's like a spider web in which all the parts of our body get trapped one by one. Know how a fatty liver affects the function of the heart kidney and brain.

How dangerous is fatty liver?

India's renowned gastroenterology expert Dr Sarin says that if there is more than 5 per cent fat in the liver, then understand that there is a problem with fatty liver. Now it is important to understand what fatty liver means. The liver has a cell that digests whatever you eat with insulin and converts sugar into energy. If there is fat in the liver, then insulin has trouble entering the cell. In such a situation, the body has to work harder and the body needs more insulin. For this, the pancreas will have to work harder. When the pancreas will make more insulin every day for 5-10 years. Gradually, the pancreas that makes insulin gets tired. If insulin does not reach the cells, then that person will not get energy.

Fatty liver is the cause of diabetes and high cholesterol

When the pancreas gets tired and cannot produce insulin, you will become a victim of diabetes. Therefore, diabetes is a liver disease. When the liver gets filled with fat due to fatty liver, the cholesterol in your blood starts increasing. Some people start taking medicines to reduce cholesterol.

Fatty liver increases the risk of heart attack and stroke

But the question is why does high cholesterol occur in the blood? When your liver is filled with fat, that fat enters your blood. The same fat keeps circulating in your blood. When that fat gets deposited in the arteries, the arteries start hardening. Then you get blood pressure disease. If this fat gets deposited in the heart, then you will get a heart attack. If this fat gets deposited in the brain, then it will cause the risk of brain stroke. If fat gets into the gallbladder, then it forms stones there. If fat gets into the kidney, then the kidney function gets affected. Therefore, fatty liver is the main root of all the diseases that develop in the body.

How to keep the liver healthy?

To keep the liver healthy, one must exercise for 1 hour daily. This improves the function of the liver and keeps the body healthy. To make the liver healthy, eat foods rich in fibre. Include green vegetables in the diet. Always eat a little less than your hunger. Stay away from alcohol and cigarettes. This has a bad effect on the liver.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

ALSO READ: Say goodbye to dirty cholesterol buildup in veins with THESE 5 home remedies, know right way to consume it