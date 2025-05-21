Experts take on CBSE's new mandate to establish 'sugar boards' to monitor children's sugar intake The schools have been asked to establish "sugar boards" where information is displayed to educate students about the risks of excessive sugar intake. Schools have also been asked to organise awareness seminars and workshops in this regard.

The CBSE has recently instructed affiliated schools to set up "sugar boards" in order to track and limit children's sugar intake. Type 2 diabetes, which was previously mostly found in adults, has significantly increased among youngsters during the past ten years, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

"This alarming trend is largely attributed to high sugar intake, often due to the easy availability of sugary snacks, beverages, and processed foods within school environments. The excessive consumption of sugar not only increases the risk of diabetes but also contributes to obesity, dental problems, and other metabolic disorders, ultimately impacting children's long-term health and academic performance," the CBSE said in a letter to school principals.

Studies indicate that sugar constitutes 13 per cent of daily calorie intake for children aged four to 10 years and 15 per cent for those aged 11 to 18 years, substantially exceeding the recommended limit of 5 per cent.

"The proliferation of sugary snacks, beverages, and processed foods, often readily available in school environments, contributes significantly to this excessive intake," it said.

The direction was issued after a nudge by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)—a statutory body formed to ensure that the rights of children, especially those who are most vulnerable and marginalised, are protected.

"These boards should provide essential information, including the recommended daily sugar intake, the sugar content in commonly consumed foods (unhealthy meals such as junk food, cold drinks, etc.), health risks associated with high sugar consumption, and healthier dietary alternatives. This will educate students about informed food choices and promote long-term health benefits among students," it said.

"A brief report and a few photographs may be uploaded by the schools before July 15," the board said.

Experts' take

Dr Harsh Mahajan, Chair-FICCI Health Services Committee and Founder & Chief Radiologist, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said, “CBSE’s directive to implement ‘sugar boards’ in schools is a timely and much-needed initiative. As a radiologist and diagnostic specialist, I increasingly see how lifestyle-related disorders are beginning to affect children at a much earlier age. Excessive sugar consumption is not just about dental issues—it is now directly contributing to early-onset obesity, Type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and even early signs of metabolic syndrome. What’s especially worrying is that many of these conditions remain undiagnosed until much later, when irreversible damage has already occurred."

"Early education and prevention are key. By sensitising students through structured, school-based awareness, we can build a culture of conscious eating and informed health choices. I also encourage parents and schools to consider regular screening tests like fasting blood sugar, HbA1c, liver function, lipid profile, BMI, and waist circumference offer valuable early indicators. The long-term gains of this preventive approach are immense. This is a step in the right direction to ensure our children grow up healthier, stronger, and better informed about the choices they make,” the doctor added.

Also, according to The Statesman report, Dr Rima Dada, Professor, Anatomy Department, AIIMS Delhi, said, “It is a very important directive taken by the authorities. Children as young as 10 years old are developing high blood pressure and diabetes, and this is because of their unhealthy diet."

