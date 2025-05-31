Expert explains the difference between heart attack and heart blockage Heart attack vs heart blockage: Understand the distinction. Expert insights reveal symptoms, causes, and treatments. Know the facts to protect your heart health.

New Delhi:

Many people think that a heart attack is a heart blockage. The terms have ended up being strongly linked to fear and even the thought of death. Yet in reality, they are two unusually distinct illnesses, and even more importantly, a heart attack doesn’t always result in death.

What is a Heart Blockage?

According to Dr Rohit Sane, CEO & Managing Director, Madhavbaug Hospitals, a heart blockage is the narrowing of coronary arteries because of the accumulation of fat substances over time. They are the ones that supply blood to the heart muscles. When this narrowing is severe, the oxygen-rich blood that flows to the heart is also limited, especially when one is physically active.

The majority of people become aware of the blockages while undergoing tests such as angiography, especially when their ECG or stress test exhibits abnormal results. Such reports can show 80%, 90%, or 99% blockages.

The moment people hear this, fear takes over. They often assume they are at immediate risk of dying. But this is not true. Blockages do not mean that a heart attack will take place.

What is a Heart Attack?

A heart attack results from a sudden blockage of blood flow to an area of the heart muscle. This occurs as a result of the formation of a blood clot in a coronary artery. This instant blockage can hurt the muscle of the heart and, if not treated in time, may cause such complications as cardiac arrest.

Heart Attack is not always fatal

One of the biggest myths is that a heart attack results in death. The truth is very different:

15% of heart attack patients may experience cardiac arrest and die.

60% are hospitalised, treated, and survive

Another 25% may have minor symptoms or none at all and still recover.

So in total, 85% of people survive a heart attack.

Conclusion

Instead of living in constant fear after discovering heart blockages, we must focus on building inner strength—what experts call “flow reserve." This translates into making your heart do better at managing to continue with blood flowing even under pressure. You can do this if you maintain regular physical exercises, watch a heart-healthy diet, delegate stress, and remain active.

Such efforts make it less likely that you will experience a blood clot formation and, furthermore, enhance your survival (even in the case of possible blood clot occurrence). Just as 85% of people do, you can live strong, not in fear.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: What are the symptoms of liver cancer? Know which people are most at risk and preventive measures