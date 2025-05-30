What are the symptoms of liver cancer? Know which people are most at risk and preventive measures Understand liver cancer symptoms and risks. Know who's most vulnerable and learn effective preventive measures to safeguard your health.

Liver cancer is a serious disease caused by the abnormal growth of liver cells. This problem often develops slowly, and its early symptoms are so mild that most people ignore them. By the time it is detected, the disease has often progressed significantly. Therefore, it is very important to identify its symptoms and seek medical advice on time. Dr Mandeep Singh, co-founder and surgical oncologist of the Art of Healing Cancer Centre, explains what symptoms are seen in the case of liver cancer and what should be done to prevent it.

Common symptoms of liver cancer

Common symptoms of liver cancer include persistent pain or heaviness in the upper right part of the abdomen. Apart from this, sudden weight loss, lack of appetite, and constant fatigue can also be its symptoms. Some patients develop jaundice, in which the eyes and skin start appearing yellow. There may be swelling in the abdomen, and the colour of urine may become dark and the colour of stool may become light. All these symptoms indicate that the liver is not functioning normally.

Which people are most at risk?

Certain people are at higher risk of developing liver cancer. People who drink alcohol excessively for a long time, people infected with hepatitis B or C, people suffering from cirrhosis, obesity and type 2 diabetes, and people with a family history of liver cancer—all these people need to be more careful. Apart from this, people exposed to toxic chemicals such as aflatoxin are also at higher risk of liver cancer.

What to do to avoid liver cancer?

It is very important to take some necessary measures to prevent this disease. Make sure to get vaccinated against hepatitis B and stay away from infected blood and needles to prevent hepatitis C. Limit or avoid alcohol consumption. Control obesity and eat a balanced, nutritious diet. People who are at high risk should get their liver checked once or twice a year, which includes liver function tests and ultrasound.

