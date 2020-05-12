EXCLUSIVE: Swami Ramdev shares effective tips to treat repeated hiccups

Hiccups are a common problem. In normal language, it is generally said that if someone is missing you then you start getting hiccups. But in reality, there is a scientific reason for their occurrence and it is the shrinking of the diaphragm. The muscle that separates the chest from the stomach is known as the diaphragm. When it shrinks, then we start getting hiccups. There can be many reasons for hiccups such as eating something spicy, drinking water suddenly or eating food, etc.

Hiccups are very annoying. For this, we adopt many measures but many times these do not prove to be effective. In such a situation, Swami Ramdev has given some remedies, by which you can get rid of 'hichki' in a pinch. Know about these effective measures.

When you are having hiccups, then prolong your breath and sit for 20-30 seconds. This will benefit you immediately.

Take the bark of peepal tree with 2 grams of honey.

Chhoti Pippali is a medicine. Lick half a gram powder of it.

Boil panchakoul i.e. peepal, peepamool, chitya, sabya, and fennel in 400 grams of water. When 50 grams of the mixture remains, then filter and drink this decoction. This will make your digestive system work properly along with hiccups.

Consume the back of the peacock feather and lick it with honey. This will stop hiccups.

You can eat a spoonful of sugar when you have hiccups. You will also benefit from this.

Eat two or three black peppers and a little sugar and chew it. This will not hiccup you.

