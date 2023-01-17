Excessive yawning can be worrisome: Know causes, diagnosis, treatment & when to see a doctor

Yawning refers to the involuntary process of opening the mouth, breathing in deeply, and filling the lungs with air. While there’s no precise cause of yawning, it’s often viewed as a natural response to being tired. In fact, yawning is usually triggered by sleepiness or fatigue. While we all yawn during a dull work meeting or when we are bored and tired, but if you find yourself yawning several times throughout the day, there might be something more than just tiredness. There’s a difference between the occasional yawn and excessive yawning.
Some yawns are short and last for a few seconds. While some are big with watery eyes, stretching, or audible sighs accompanying yawning. Excessive yawning may be caused by other health conditions.
Excessive Yawning: Common causes
The exact cause behind the same isn’t known. However, it may occur as a result of the following:
1- Drowsiness, boredom or tiredness
2- Sleep deprivation
3-Stress and tension
4-Sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea or narcolepsy
5-Side effects of certain medications
6-Dehydration
7-Body pains
8-Other respiratory condition
Excessive yawning: Treatment
If medications are causing excessive yawning you may be recommended a lower dosage.
Other important factors include
- Regular sleep schedule (One should take proper 7-8 hours of sleep. On weekends, you should avoid over-sleeping as it may also affect your sleep cycle)
- Exercising regularly
- Try to reduce stress
- Avoiding caffeine, alcohol, and over-eating before bed
- Do not sleep with electronic devices by your side
If excessive yawning is a symptom of a serious medical condition, such as epilepsy or liver failure, then the underlying problem must be treated immediately. Excessive yawning can be annoying, but consider it a sign that your body is trying to communicate something to you.
(With Inputs from Healthline)
