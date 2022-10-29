Eat cereals for breakfast to lose weight: Say NO to unhealthy breakfast with these 7 types of cereals

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eat cereals for breakfast to lose weight

Eating cereals is the best choice that is helpful to make your breakfast healthy. It is naturally loaded with calcium and vitamin A which meets the nutrient requirements of the body. It is also majorly loaded with vitamin B, protein, lipids, (including thiamin, niacin, riboflavin), vitamin E, and minerals.

Cereal products are known as prime carbohydrate food resources for humans and animals., Moreover, it is the best idea to add it to your breakfast to get the most benefits.

7 types of cereals to make your breakfast healthy-

1. Cornflakes:

Eat cornflakes with low-fat milk that you are good to go. You can also add fruits and but to the plain cornflakes to make your breakfast even more fulfilling. They can also help in reducing weight.

2. Muesli:

Muesli contains dried fruits, oats, seeds, and nuts. It is a healthier option and aids in weight loss. It is full of ingredients that help improve digestion and your heart health.

3. Oats or porridge:

It is a type of cereal that belongs to the grass family of plants. The grain specifically refers to the edible seeds of oat grass which is included in oat cereals. It helps in reducing weight, lower blood sugar levels, and lowering the risk of heart disease.

4. Granola:

Granola provides protein and important micronutrients like iron, vitamin D, folate, and zinc to the body. It contains nuts, seeds, and dried fruits. It provides fiber and healthy fats.

5. Rice Krispies:

Rice Krispies do not contain any trans fats or saturated fats. You can try adding it to your breakfast. It is also a cholesterol-free breakfast cereal, as per the USDA.

6. Wheat Flakes:

Wheat flakes help in reducing weight and maintaining blood sugar levels. It also helps lower the risk of type 2 diabetes. It also aids in reducing cholesterol levels, preventing heart disease, promoting better digestive health, and curing constipation.

7. Bran Cereals:

Bran cereals have oats, wheat, rice, and corn. It has healthy doses of protein, iron, fatty acids, fiber, carbohydrates, and other nutrients, including vitamin B.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab a packet of any cereal and make your breakfast healthy.

Also Read: Unable to sleep due to discomfort in legs? Know about restless legs syndrome

Also Read: How to stop itching down there? Keep these hygiene hacks in mind

Also Read: Know these 7 breakfast ideas to live longer and healthier

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Latest Health News