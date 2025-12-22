Dry eye syndrome during winter: Tips to take care of your eyes when temperature drops Winter dryness, indoor heating and screen time can disrupt the tear film, leading to dry, irritated eyes. Doctors explain causes, symptoms and simple care tips.

New Delhi:

In winter, most people prepare to keep their bodies warm and their skin moist, but our eyes often get neglected. In cold weather, many people experience unsettled irritation, a gritty sensation, burning or constant tears in the eyes.



These are the indications of how fragile and complex your tear film is.

What is Dry Eye Syndrome?

The tear film is a thin layer of moisture that covers the surface of the eye. It consists of three layers: an oily layer to slow evaporation, a watery layer to provide hydration, and a mucous layer that helps tears spread evenly. Dryness takes place when any of these layers is disturbed.

Dry eye syndrome occurs when there is either insufficient tear production or rapid tear evaporation. Tears are essential to protect and moisturise the surface of your eyes. Insufficient moisture in the eyes can cause discomfort, redness, blurred vision, and even sensitivity to light.

According to Dr Saptagirish Rambhatla, Chief Medical Officer, R Jhunjhunwala Sankara Eye Hospital, Varanasi, there are several reasons why winter makes the symptoms worse. The cold weather and low humidity speed up the evaporation of the tears covering your eyes. Moreover, indoor heating systems not only dry up the air but also suck moisture out of your eyes. So, while you may feel like huddling indoors in the warmth, your eyes are working overtime to stay hydrated.

During winter, many people spend long hours indoors in front of phones or computers. Focusing on digital devices reduces the blink rate from a normal 15–20 blinks a minute to about 7–10, which means your eyes are not getting enough lubrication from the tears.

Dry Eye Syndrome Symptoms

The initial symptoms include a slight burning, mild redness, or watery eyes that appear overactive, which we often overlook. Ironically, one of the body's reactions to dryness is excessive tearing. Your eyes attempt to compensate for the dryness by producing more watery tears, but they don't last long enough to offer true relief.

Other symptoms include sensitivity to light, blurry vision, and a feeling like something’s stuck in your eye.

Winter tips for your eyes

Protecting your tear film and limiting exposure to environments that cause evaporation are key strategies for managing dry eyes in the winter.

Make minor changes to your surroundings first. A humidifier can help restore moisture to the air, especially in homes with central heating. Wear wraparound glasses or sunglasses when you're outside to protect your eyes from chilly winds and abrupt temperature changes.

Drinking plenty of water during the course of the day will aid in the maintenance of moisture in your body, and therefore your eyes. Similarly, consuming a diet high in omega-3 fatty acids (salmon, flaxseed, and walnuts) will support healthy production of tears.

If your job requires using a computer for extended periods of time, take regular breaks from the screen. Use the following easy formula: every 20 minutes, look at an object approximately 20 feet away from you for 20 seconds. This will allow your eyes to rest and stimulate a natural blink response.

Don’t rub your eyes even if they are irritated, as this may cause inflammation or introduce allergens. Instead, use lubricating eye drops without preservatives for relief. Additionally, applying warm compresses to the eyelids can help clear clogged oil glands and enhance the quality of tears.

If your eyes remain persistently dry or irritated, it’s best to consult an eye specialist. Persistent dryness can lead to inflammation, surface damage, or infections. Depending on the cause, treatment options might include medicated eye drops, procedures to improve tear retention, or therapies to restore oil gland function.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Using your phone before bed? Ophthalmologists warns how it affects your eyes and sleep