Dry cough but no cold? Pune-based pulmonologist says rising AQI could be the real reason A dry cough that lingers without fever or mucus may be linked to poor air quality. Doctors explain how pollution irritates lungs and why early action matters.

Most of us instinctively link a lingering dry cough to a cold, seasonal allergies or a change in weather. But during days when air quality dips sharply, that constant irritation in your throat may have less to do with infection and more to do with the air you’re breathing.

According to Dr Harsha Jain, Consultant – Chest & Pulmonology at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune, rising pollution levels can quietly inflame the respiratory tract, triggering symptoms that closely mimic a mild illness.

“On high AQI days, the air carries higher concentrations of particulate matter like dust, smoke and toxic gases. When inhaled repeatedly, these irritants inflame the lining of the airways, prompting the body to respond with a dry cough,” he explains.

How a pollution-related cough feels different from a cold

Unlike a viral cold, a pollution-induced dry cough usually comes without fever, body aches or mucus. Instead, people describe a persistent tickle or scratchiness in the throat, a frequent urge to clear it, and sometimes a mild burning sensation in the chest.

Dr Jain notes that this discomfort is essentially the lungs reacting to injury.

“Polluted air damages the protective lining of the respiratory tract. The cough is the body’s way of trying to defend and clear the irritation, even when there is no infection present,” he says.

Who is most affected by pollution-triggered coughing

Children, older adults, and people with asthma or allergies are naturally more sensitive to poor air quality. However, Dr Jain cautions that even otherwise healthy individuals can develop a dry cough after several consecutive days of exposure to polluted air.

“If ignored, this cough can linger for weeks and make the airways hypersensitive,” he warns. “Over time, even minor irritants can trigger coughing fits.”

What you can do to protect your lungs on high AQI days

Reducing exposure is the first step. Keeping an eye on daily AQI levels helps people make informed choices about outdoor activities. On poor air quality days, staying indoors, keeping windows closed, and wearing a mask outside can significantly limit irritation.

Adequate hydration also plays a role. Drinking enough water helps keep the throat moist and supports the body’s natural defence mechanisms. If a cough persists or is accompanied by breathlessness, wheezing or chest pain, medical evaluation is important.

“A dry cough shouldn’t always be dismissed as something trivial,” Dr Jain adds. “Listening to your body and understanding environmental triggers can prevent long-term respiratory sensitivity.” In an era of rising pollution, recognising the difference between a cold and a pollution-triggered cough can help people act early, protect their lungs, and breathe a little easier, even when the air outside isn’t.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.