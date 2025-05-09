Does the risk of kidney stones increase in summer? Expert suggest ways to prevent Summer kidney stone risks rise due to dehydration. Learn expert tips to prevent kidney stones during hot weather. Stay hydrated and protect your kidney health.

Kidney stones are a common and painful problem. As soon as the summer season arrives, the number of patients in hospitals increases rapidly. Many people think that stones form only in summer. To know how much truth there is in this, we spoke to Dr Prashant Jain, Associate Director of Urology at PSRI Hospital. According to the doctor, the risk of kidney stones does not increase in the summer season, but kidney stones form throughout the year. Stone formation is a continuous process, which depends on the person's diet, lifestyle, weather and metabolic conditions. Some people have a tendency to form stones. Such people keep forming small stones slowly throughout the year, which keep accumulating silently in the kidneys.

Does the risk of kidney stones increase in summer?

When the summer season arrives, people start drinking more water, and the body also sweats more. In such a situation, the liquid intake increases to keep the body hydrated. This increased water reaches the kidney and starts producing more urine, which eventually goes into the ureter. The ureter is the tube that connects the kidney to the bladder. It is about 25 centimetres long and 3 to 4 millimetres wide. When small stones, which accumulate in the kidney throughout the year, fall into the ureter due to water pressure in summer, they get stuck there. Especially those stones which are larger than 4-5 millimetres get stuck in this tube.

During this time, the kidney is continuously producing urine, due to which the pressure of urine increases on the stone present in the ureter, and it is pushed downwards. This process gives rise to problems like pain and burning sensation. Therefore, in summer it seems that the risk of stones has increased, whereas in reality it is already present in the kidney, and its activity increases in summer.

How to prevent kidney stones?

Now the question is how to prevent this. experts say that people who have ever had stones before or who have a tendency to form stones should definitely get a kidney ultrasound done once every 3 to 6 months. This will help to detect the condition of the stone in time. Also, it is important to drink an adequate amount of water throughout the year. It is not right to drink 3-4 litres of water only in summers and reduce it in winters. Water should not be reduced even in winters and rainy seasons; otherwise, the urine becomes thick and the chances of stone formation increase. A normal person should drink two and a half to three litres of water daily throughout the year so that one and a half to two litres of urine are released from the body regularly. In summers, this amount can be increased a little more to three to three and a half litres, because in this season there is also a loss of water in the form of sweat.

Also, it is very important to take care of diet. Limit the intake of salt and sugar, and avoid taking calcium supplements from outside. Calcium obtained from natural sources is better for the body. By adopting these habits, the problem of kidney stones can be avoided to a great extent.

The main reason for the increase in the problem of kidney stones in summer is the change in the amount of water in our body and urine output, not the formation of new stones. Timely checkups, drinking balanced water and a balanced diet are the best solutions for this.

