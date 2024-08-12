Does drinking hot water help reduce obesity or just a myth? Expert explains

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know whether drinking hot water helps to reduce obesity or not.

The cases of obesity have started spreading rapidly across the world these days. Most people are troubled due to increased weight. As obesity increases, people start drinking hot water to reduce weight. But does it actually help to reduce weight? To know about this, we spoke to Dr Shrey Srivastava, Assistant Professor and Internal Medicine at Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida, he said that weight cannot be reduced just by drinking hot water, but hot water plays an important role in your weight loss journey. Let's know how beneficial hot water is in the weight loss journey.

Hot water improves digestion:

Drinking warm water improves your digestion, reduces inflammation and helps the body process nutrients better. Additionally, warm water can slightly raise your body temperature, which improves your metabolism, making it easier to burn calories.

Hot water hydrates the body:

Warm water is also beneficial for staying hydrated. Keeping your body hydrated is important for weight loss as it helps control appetite and reduces the chances of overeating. Drinking warm water before meals helps in feeling full, which can prevent excessive calorie intake.

Diet and exercise have to be taken care of:

One cannot lose weight just by drinking hot water. To lose weight, you will have to make changes in your lifestyle. To reduce obesity, you will have to consume a balanced diet in your diet, exercise regularly and adopt a healthy lifestyle. Hot water can be just a part of a healthy routine but is not the solution.

