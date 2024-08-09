Want to protect your kidney from getting damaged? Know how many litres of water you should drink daily

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know how many litres of water you should drink daily to keep your kidneys healthy.

To keep the body healthy, every organ needs to function properly. Food and water are also necessary for the proper functioning of our organs. Especially to improve kidney function, the right amount of water is needed. Water is also important to stay away from kidney disease as it can protect the kidneys from dehydration and reduce the risk of many kidney diseases. Therefore, it is important to drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day. Let us know how much water should one drink in a day to keep the kidneys healthy and why water is important for the kidneys.

Kidney problems due to drinking less water

Water is needed for the proper functioning of the kidneys. If there is a lack of water in the body, then in the case of dehydration, the kidneys are the first to be affected. Due to this, bad waste materials start accumulating in the body which damages the kidneys. Due to drinking less water, the risk of kidney stones increases. Apart from this, urinary tract infection (UTI) and kidney failure can also occur.

How much water should one drink to keep kidneys healthy?

According to health experts, a healthy person should drink 3-4 litres of water throughout the day. However, this rule also depends on your gender, work, weather and body. To keep the kidneys healthy, one must drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day. This helps the kidneys dilute the urine and throw out the toxic substances accumulated in the body.

You should drink less water if you have this condition

Yes, if you have any kidney-related problems then decide on your water intake only after consulting your doctor. People suffering from kidney failure or those who need kidney dialysis should drink less water. Drinking too much water puts pressure on the kidneys.

