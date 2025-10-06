'Heart disease is getting younger': Doctors explain the rise among young men More men in their 20s and 30s are facing heart attacks, say doctors. Cardiologist Dr Jagjeet Deshmukh explains how stress, poor diet, sleep loss, and sedentary habits are pushing India’s young men into cardiac danger, and the simple habits that can protect your heart.

New Delhi:

For the longest time, heart attacks were seen or thought of as a middle-aged concern; it was considered to be a disease of men in their 50s and 60s. But doctors are now seeing a disturbing new pattern. More men in their 20s and 30s are being admitted to hospitals with heart attacks and cardiac arrests, some without any prior warning signs.

According to experts, what’s most alarming is that these aren’t isolated cases. The heart scares reflect a widespread lifestyle crisis unfolding among India’s younger population. We reached out to medical experts to understand the reasons for the same.

The rise of heart disease among young men

Dr Jagjeet Deshmukh, Cardiologist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Hadapsar, Pune, notes that lifestyle disorders are emerging as the biggest triggers. “In the past few years, there has been a growing prevalence of heart disease among younger men, largely driven by lifestyle conditions like diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, hypertension, and work-related stress,” says Dr Deshmukh. “What was once seen as a disease of older men is now appearing in those barely in their 20s and 30s.” Data from Neuberg Diagnostics supports this concern: 13% of young adults aged 25–35 are diabetic, 25% fall into the pre-diabetic range, and 28% have abnormally high cholesterol levels.

Meanwhile, Dr Haresh Mehta, Director of Interventional & Structural Cardiology at S. L. Raheja Hospital, A Fortis Associate, shared, " The causes are numerous, all tied to our current way of life. Young professionals sit at their desks for hours, moving. They eat processed foods, fast food, and sugary drinks instead of home-cooked meals. This poor diet leads to high cholesterol and artery blockages from an early age. Stress plays a big role, too. Young people today deal with job pressures, fierce competition, and non-stop digital connections. Long-term stress raises blood pressure and harms the heart over time. Add to this the growing cases of diabetes and high blood pressure in 20 and 30-somethings – conditions we once saw in older patients."

Processed food, stress, and sleep deprivation: a dangerous mix

Modern urban life has changed the way we eat and rest. “High-sugar drinks, processed and fast foods have become staples,” says Dr Deshmukh. “Unlike homemade meals, these foods are full of bad fats, sodium, and sugar, which raise cholesterol, weight, and diabetes risk, all precursors to heart disease.”

To make matters worse, most young professionals are sitting longer, sleeping less, and stressing more. Prolonged sitting and minimal physical activity lead to poor circulation and fat buildup, while chronic stress floods the body with hormones that increase blood pressure and heart strain. “Long office hours, social media scrolling, and late-night shows have disrupted sleep patterns,” Dr Deshmukh adds. “Sleep deprivation hampers recovery, triggers weight gain, and disturbs hormonal balance — setting the stage for heart issues.”

Genetics add another layer of risk

While lifestyle plays the starring role, genetics also influences early heart disease. “Young men with a family history of heart disease are more prone to early cardiac issues,” explains Dr Deshmukh. “But even here, diet and lifestyle changes can delay or minimise the risk.” Regular medical screenings, once thought unnecessary for the young, are now essential. Checking blood pressure, sugar, and cholesterol can reveal early warning signs long before a crisis hits.

Dr Mehta suggested that our genetics also play a big role in heart ailments. He said, "Sleep Deprivation, Tobacco, alcohol, and even party drugs are hurting the hearts of young people. A lot of young guys also don't sleep well and work late, which makes them more likely to get heart disease. Our South Asian DNA also puts us at higher risk for heart issues compared to other groups."

What can young men do right now?

The good news: prevention is possible. Doctors stress that consistent small habits can make a massive difference. Remember these things:

Eat less processed and fried food; prefer home-cooked meals.

Exercise for at least 30 minutes a day, walk, cycle, or do strength training.

Manage stress through meditation, sports, or hobbies.

Get 7–8 hours of sleep every night.

Quit smoking and limit alcohol consumption.

Never ignore fatigue, chest pain, or breathlessness; they’re not “too young” problems.

“Awareness is the real lifesaver,” says Dr Deshmukh. “Most young men ignore early signs, assuming they’re too healthy or too young for a heart attack. But the data says otherwise. Heart care has to start early; prevention truly is better than cure.” Dr Mehta concluded, "Your heart isn't bulletproof just because you're young. Look after it now. Don't brush off chest pain, trouble breathing, or feeling tired for no reason. Go to a doctor right away if you think something's off. As doctors, we can treat heart disease, but it's up to you to prevent it. Start taking your health today, not tomorrow."

The surge in heart attacks among young Indian men is not random; it’s a reflection of modern lifestyles pushing bodies beyond their limits. The message from doctors is clear: you can’t control your genetics, but you can control your choices.

