Is your heart ageing faster than you? Doctor explains hidden risks Dr Shilpa Vora explains why hidden risks like poor diet, stress, and lack of sleep can silently age your heart. Learn about “heart age,” overlooked warning signs, and simple lifestyle tips to keep your heart healthier and younger.

New Delhi:

Most of us believe heart problems strike only later in life, but that’s not the full truth. Doctors say hidden risks can begin damaging your heart much earlier than you imagine. Poor diet, stress, and sedentary habits can silently age your heart faster than your actual years.

As Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico, explains: “Many people look young and energetic on the outside, but their heart tells a different story inside. That’s why knowing your ‘heart age’ is so important.”

What is “heart age” and why does it matter?

“Heart age” is a way of measuring how old your heart really is, compared to your chronological age. A 35-year-old with a poor lifestyle could have the heart of someone 45 or older, meaning their risk of heart attack or stroke is much higher.

According to Dr Vora: “Your heart age is often older than you think. Every poor choice, the wrong cooking oil, skipping sleep, too much stress, adds years to your heart.”

Lifestyle choices that put your heart at risk

Poor diet and unhealthy oils

Junk food and processed oils silently clog arteries. “The oil you choose for daily cooking can either protect your heart or damage it. Always look for oils rich in good fats,” advises Dr Vora.

Stress and lack of sleep

Stress hormones like cortisol raise blood pressure, while sleep deprivation disrupts natural rhythms. “When you sleep less, your heart never gets its downtime. Over time, this constant strain adds up,” says Dr Vora.

Inactivity and screen time

Long hours of sitting weaken circulation and encourage fat buildup. Even without visible weight gain, your arteries feel the pressure.

How to keep your heart younger

Dr Vora stresses small but consistent changes:

Eat smart: Whole foods, vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, and healthy oils.

Stay active: At least 30 minutes of movement daily, “Walk, dance, cycle, it all counts as long as your heart is pumping,” she notes.

Sleep well: Aim for 7–8 hours of quality rest.

Manage stress: Try yoga, meditation, or simply disconnecting from screens.

Get preventive checks: Tests can reveal silent risks before they turn into emergencies.

Your heart is more fragile and more resilient than you think. “People often ignore chest heaviness or fatigue, assuming it’s stress. But these could be early heart warnings,” cautions Dr Vora.

By eating wisely, staying active, sleeping well, and listening to your body, you can keep your heart age aligned with your real age and prevent hidden risks from cutting life short.

Also read: World Heart Day 2025: Chest pain in 20s is not normal, cardiologists raise alarm