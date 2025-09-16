Doctor’s viral hack: The right way to sit on the toilet for constipation relief Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab explained on Instagram that raising your feet on a stool while sitting on the toilet mimics squatting, relaxes key muscles, and makes passing stool easier for people with constipation.

New Delhi:

Constipation is one of the most common digestive complaints, and simple changes in daily habits can often make a big difference. Recently, a gastroenterologist explained how the way you sit on the toilet could either make things harder or much easier.

We came across an Instagram post by Dr Joseph Salhab, known online as “The Stomach Doc,” where he demonstrated the posture he recommends for smoother bowel movements. His incredible inputs can change your life!

Also read: Bloating and constipation issues? Doctor shares 7 common fruits that can help you get relief

The posture that helps

In his video, Dr Salhab responded to a clip of someone raising their knees on the toilet seat. He explained, “When you are so constipated, you have got to hit this move.”

According to him, the trick is simple: elevate your feet while sitting. Placing them on a stool or raised surface shifts your body into a more natural squatting-like position.

Why it works

“Elevating your feet gives you the squatting posture, and this helps because it relaxes your puborectal muscle and straightens your anorectal angle, and when you do that, stool moves with less resistance with less straining and much faster. It makes pooping way easier and more complete,” Dr Salhab said.

This minor adjustment reduces pressure on the rectum and can bring relief to those who struggle with hard or incomplete bowel movements.

Who can benefit most

Doctors say the posture is particularly helpful for people dealing with chronic constipation or haemorrhoids. Even those who feel they strain regularly can benefit from trying it.

Dr Salhab added that expensive gadgets aren’t necessary. A simple stool tucked under your bathroom seat can help recreate the squatting posture and make bowel movements more comfortable.

A simple stool is enough

You don’t need fancy gadgets to improve your posture on the toilet. Dr Salhab explained that even an old wooden or plastic stool placed under your feet can do the trick. Lifting your knees just a little helps mimic the natural squatting position and makes passing stool easier.

As Dr Salhab’s viral post reminds us, sometimes the simplest shift in how you sit can make all the difference for gut health.

Also read: Causes behind constipation: What you need to know

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.