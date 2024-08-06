Do you feel tired all day long? THIS deficiency can be the reason behind it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency.

After Covid-19, people have become more conscious about health. Is there any vitamin or mineral deficiency in the body? This can also be understood from some symptoms. Many times, even after a good sleep in the morning, one feels depressed, stressed, lazy and tired all day long. Whereas we are eating a healthy diet and also getting enough sleep. The reason behind this can be the lack of essential vitamins and nutrients in the body. Such symptoms are seen when there is a deficiency of vitamin B-12 in the body which can cause many dangerous diseases in the long run.

Signs of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Depression, weakness, and lethargy

Yellowing of the skin

rash or redness on the tongue

mouth ulcer problem

loss of vision

Shortness of breath

Headache and ringing in the ears

Loss of appetite

What happens due to a deficiency of vitamin B12?

The nervous system and brain are badly affected by the deficiency of vitamin B12. When vitamin B12 is low, the red blood cells start decreasing and the risk of amnesia increases. This causes fatigue, weakness, laziness and depression in the body. Due to the deficiency of B12, one starts feeling low in energy.

Vitamin B12 deficiency disease

Memory loss- Vitamin B-12 deficiency has a huge impact on the brain. This increases the risk of memory loss and dementia in old age.

Mental illness- Due to deficiency of Vitamin B-12, the risk of physical and many types of mental illnesses also increases.

Anaemia- Vitamin B12 deficiency also causes anaemia, blood loss, and haemoglobin levels drop significantly.

Bone pain- The problem of bone pain increases when vitamin B12 is low. Apart from this, there is pain in the waist and back.

Nervous system affected- The entire nervous system is badly affected when vitamin B12 is low. When blood does not reach every part of the body, many lifelong diseases can occur.

