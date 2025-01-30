Do you feel sleepy in the morning? Lack of this vitamin causes excessive laziness, fatigue

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Lack of this vitamin causes excessive laziness, and fatigue.

If you sleep well and deeply at night, you feel fresh all day. However, sometimes even after sleeping the whole night, you do not get enough sleep. You do not feel like getting up in the morning and you feel lazy all day long. The reason for this may not be a lack of sleep but also a lack of vitamins in the body. Yes, sometimes when there is a lack of certain vitamins in the body, your sleep starts getting less or more. Due to this, you feel lazy and tired throughout the day. The entire body is affected by the imbalance of vitamins and minerals. There are many vitamins whose deficiency causes excessive sleep. Let us know which vitamin deficiency causes excessive sleep.

Deficiency of which vitamin causes excessive sleepiness?

Vitamin D- When vitamin D starts decreasing in the body, it causes sleep problems. Vitamin D deficiency can cause fatigue, weakness and excessive sleep throughout the day. When vitamin D is low, calcium-phosphorus deficiency also increases in the body. Due to this, there is pain in the bones. Immunity starts weakening and one feels lazy throughout the day. One feels sleepy all the time. Therefore, do not let there be a deficiency of vitamin D in the body.

Vitamin B12- Vitamin B12 deficiency can also be a major reason for excessive sleep. When vitamin B12 is low, one starts feeling very sleepy. Low vitamin B12 increases the risk of neurological and mental problems. Research has found that a lack of vitamin B12 in the body makes you feel lazy. You feel sleepy throughout the day. Therefore, take a diet rich in vitamin B12. Especially vegetarian people have less vitamin B12. Vitamin B-12 deficiency also increases with age.

Other causes of excessive sleepiness

Not only Vitamin D and B12, but many other nutrients affect the sleep process. These include minerals like magnesium, potassium and iron. Their deficiency causes laziness, fatigue and weakness in the body. Due to this, you feel sleepy throughout the day. Even after sleeping, there is a feeling of drowsiness in the body. If you feel like this for a long time, then you must consult a doctor.