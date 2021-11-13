Diwali after effects: Ayurveda recommended tips to keep check on your lung health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

With the country's air quality plummeting to hazardous levels post Diwali, many are complaining of respiratory complications such as shortness of breath, wheezing, and incessant coughing. The high pollution levels are also impacting more people this year as a significant proportion of individuals who recovered from Covid-19 might not have completely healthy lungs. In such a situation, everybody is on the lookout for various measures to combat the ill effects of pollution. Mr Vikas Chawla, Founder and Director, Vedas Cure shares Ayurveda recommended tips to keep a check on your lung health.

He throws light on the fact that the composition of oxygen remained the same in surroundings but the real concern was lung health. The function of the lungs is to smoothly transmit oxygen in the blood and extract carbon dioxide outside. "Since people were unaware of their strength of lungs and virus directly attacked and multiplied around it. The individuals with smoking habits, weaker lungs, issues of Asthma and Sinus were more prone to have a hazardous effect on their lungs when suffering from COVID, he shared, adding, "Our atmosphere comprises 21% of oxygen in the natural composition of air, which is considered ideal to suffice the breathing needs of mankind. However, the pandemic times have very poignantly made us understand the value of oxygen, and the disastrous effects caused due to its scarcity in our body."



"Adusa is the one of the most effective herbs recommended by Ayurveda, for respiratory tract ailments, boosting good lung health, pneumonia, Bronchitis and Sinus. Its antitussive, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties help in healing. The leaf juice of Adusa is the most common home remedy for cough and respiratory diseases," he said.

"Banafsha has also been proven as, sedative, diuretic, anti-asthmatic, the herb is a purple flower. Choti Kateri(should be taken in less quantity) another effective herb that can be taken in a powder form," he added.

In addition to these, he also suggested that common spices found in the kitchen can be helpful for boosting lung health amid the deteriorating air quality index post Diwali. He says, powder of saunt, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, & mulethi for faster and longer relief in warm water two times a day, is good for lung health. Also, this mixture can be taken by healthy individuals too to boost their lung immunity and develop strength.