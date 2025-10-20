Diwali 2025 safety tip: Know why you should avoid contact lenses around fireworks Wearing contact lenses during Diwali fireworks might seem harmless, but it can pose serious risks to your eye health. The intense heat, flying sparks, and sudden bursts of smoke can dry out lenses, cause irritation, or, in worst cases, melt the lens material, leading to severe eye injury.

New Delhi:

Fireworks are one of the most dazzling parts of Diwali, lighting up the night sky and adding joy to the celebrations. But amid all the sparkle and excitement, few people realise that wearing contact lenses during fireworks can be risky.

Whether you’re bursting crackers yourself or simply watching them from close range, your eyes are directly exposed to heat, smoke, and tiny debris — and contact lenses can make that danger even worse.

Wearing contact lenses while bursting crackers can pose a serious risk to the eye. Contact lenses create a thin layer around the cornea that easily collects dust, smoke particles, and chemical residues from the fireworks. When these chemicals come in contact with the eyes, they can cause irritation, redness, and serious allergic reactions, leading to conditions like conjunctivitis or corneal abrasions.

According to Dr Neeraj Shah, Chief Medical Officer, Consultant Cataract, Cornea and Refractive Services, Sankara Eye Hospital, contact lenses can dry out when exposed to heat or sparks from fireworks, which raises the risk of tiny scratches on the cornea. In severe cases, the lens may react with chemical fumes, leading to infections if not properly treated.

The better alternative to contact lenses is prescription glasses. This glass can act as a shield protecting the eyes from heat, dust, and other contaminated particles.

It is advised to remove the lenses immediately if an individual experiences irritation, redness, or blurred vision. It is also crucial to gently cleanse the eyes with clean water and avoid touching or rubbing the eyes. Seeking immediate medical evaluation from an ophthalmologist would prevent further damage.

ALSO READ: Diwali safety tips: Doctor explains how to treat minor firecracker burns the right way