Diwali safety tips: Doctor explains how to treat minor firecracker burns the right way Dermatologist Dr Shishir Gupta shares essential Diwali safety tips for treating minor firecracker burns and eye irritation. Learn what to do immediately after a burn, what not to apply, and how to protect your skin and eyes during the festival of lights.

New Delhi:

Diwali is the day of glitter, sweets, and laughter! However, it also brings the yearly spike in burn injuries from firecrackers. From small skin burns to severe eye irritation, what begins as celebratory delight may turn hazardous in a matter of seconds if safety measures are left unfollowed.

To know how to remain safe and what to do in the event of accidental firecracker burns Dr Shishir Gupta (MBBS, MD – Dermatology) took to Instagram to share his tips. Let's get into it:

Why firecracker burns might be worse than you imagine

Dr Gupta clarifies that people tend to downplay the damage produced by small crackers or sparkler touch.

“Firecracker burns may appear mild on the surface but can lead to deep skin injury or chemical irritation,” he warns. “Direct contact can burn the skin, causing redness, blistering, and peeling. The smoke also contains harsh chemicals that can irritate the skin and eyes.”

He adds that one of the most common mistakes during Diwali is applying toothpaste, butter, or ghee on burns, a practice that can worsen inflammation and increase infection risk.

Doctor-approved steps to treat minor firecracker burns

If you or someone nearby gets a minor burn this Diwali, here’s what Dr Gupta recommends:

1. Cool the area immediately

Run the burned area under cool (not ice-cold) running water for at least 10–15 minutes. This helps stop the burning process and reduces swelling.

2. Avoid home remedies like toothpaste or oil

“Do not apply toothpaste, oil, or ghee on the burn,” says Dr Gupta. “These can trap heat and increase infection risk. Use only an antibacterial or antiseptic cream recommended for burns.”

3. Cover the wound

Use a clean, non-stick gauze or cloth to cover the area lightly. Avoid wrapping it tightly or bursting any blisters.

4. Keep it clean and hydrated

Use a mild antiseptic cleanser and moisturiser to keep the area clean. Aloe vera gel or burn ointments prescribed by doctors can help soothe the skin and speed recovery.

5. Look for infection

If the burn starts to show signs of infection, such as pus, redness, or swelling, see a dermatologist or go to the emergency room.

Eye and clothes safety during Diwali

Dr Gupta also cautions that smoke from firecrackers can harm the eyes and bring on allergic reactions.

Rinse eyes with clean water if irritation occurs.

Never apply home remedies like ghee or honey.

If discomfort persists use anti-allergic and lubricating eye drops.

Always light crackers wearing protective glasses and avoid synthetic clothes.

If clothes catch fire, remember the simple rule: “Stop, Drop, and Roll.” Do not use your hands to extinguish flames, rolling on the ground can help cut off oxygen and smother the fire faster.

When to see a doctor

You should seek immediate medical attention if:

The burn is larger than 3 inches

The face, eyes, or genitals are affected

There’s persistent pain or signs of infection

The burn victim is a child or elderly person

Dr Gupta emphasises that early intervention can prevent long-term scarring and complications. “Even minor burns can leave pigmentation or marks if not treated properly,” he notes.

Enjoy Diwali but responsibly. Keep a first-aid kit handy, supervise children while lighting crackers, and avoid overcrowded areas.