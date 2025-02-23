Diabetes Symptoms: 5 signs of high blood sugar you can spot on your face If diabetes is diagnosed at an early stage, it can be managed with the right diet, physical activity and medication. However, for the condition to be diagnosed, it is important that you spot the early symptoms. Here are some of the signs of diabetes that you can spot on your face.

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects 14% of adults aged 18 years and older, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). If an individual suffers from diabetes, they have high blood sugar levels. One develops the condition when the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin or the body can't use the insulin produced by the pancreas effectively.

If the condition is not managed, diabetes can lead to several health complications such as chronic kidney disease, retinopathy, nerve damage and heart disease among others. If diabetes is diagnosed at an early stage, it can be managed with the right diet, physical activity and medication. However, for the condition to be diagnosed, it is important that you spot the early symptoms. The signs of diabetes can be spotted in different parts of your body. Here, take a look at some of the signs of diabetes that you can spot on your face.

Red or Swollen Face

Elevated blood sugar can cause inflammation which may result in puffiness or redness in the face. The face may appear bloated, especially around the eyes and cheeks. This is due to the body retaining water to cope with the increased glucose levels.

Bad or Fruity Smell on Breath

When blood sugar levels are too high, the body starts to break down fat for energy, leading to the production of ketones. These ketones can cause a fruity or acetone-like smell on your breath. This is a sign of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) which can happen when blood sugar is severely high.

Dry and Flaky Skin

High blood sugar can impair your skin's ability to retain moisture. This can result in dry, flaky or itchy skin, especially on the face. The body's dehydration from high blood sugar also reduces sweat and oil production, further affecting skin hydration.

Darkened Skin Patches

A condition called Acanthosis Nigricans causes dark and velvety patches of skin to appear, often around the neck, armpits and sometimes the face. This can be a sign of insulin resistance which occurs due to high blood sugar levels. These patches might appear on the sides of the face or around the jawline.

Pale or Yellowish Skin

Consistently high blood sugar levels can affect liver function and in some cases, can lead to a yellowish tint in the skin, particularly around the face. This happens because high sugar levels can overload the liver, affecting its ability to process waste properly.

