Can diabetics fast during Navratri? Expert shares what you must know

New Delhi:

Fasting is a deeply rooted tradition during the celebration of Navratri for many people, and they associate it with a spiritual reboot and discipline. However, the question that pops up in the minds of people suffering from diabetes is whether they should fast or not.

The answer is yes, but with caution. The way you fast and the food you eat may be the deciding factors.

Fasting is possible, but not without planning

Diabetes patients should be cautious, as a long gap between meals may cause a fluctuation in their sugar levels, resulting in a sudden spike or drop.“Do not stay on an empty stomach for too long during fasting,” says Dr Kavita Sunil Gupta, Nutritionist and Certified Diabetes Educator.

Instead of following strict, prolonged fasting patterns, she suggests a more balanced approach that keeps energy levels stable.

Watch out for common fasting foods

Many traditional Navratri foods may seem harmless, but they can quietly impact blood sugar. “People tend to eat a lot of sabudana during fasting, whether it’s vada or khichdi. It is high in starch, which can increase your sugar levels. And since it is often fried, it may also lead to weight gain,” Dr Gupta explains.

This makes it important to be mindful not just of what you eat, but how it is prepared.

Choose lighter and balanced food alternatives

Instead of depending on sabudana-based food items, lighter and balanced food alternatives can be preferred. Dr Gupta advises that ingredients such as rajgira flour, kuttu flour, or bhagar can be included in food. These can be utilised to prepare a variety of dishes in a controlled manner.

“The key is to keep your meals light and avoid excessive oil,” she adds.

Small changes that make a big difference

Managing diabetes during Navratri does not mean giving up fasting altogether. It just means you are more aware of your choices.

Avoid long gaps in fasting

Opt for light meals at home

Avoid fried foods

Opt for small portions

These small steps would help in keeping your blood sugar levels stable during these nine days of fasting. Navratri fasting is good for people who are suffering from diabetes, too.

But this should not be done blindly. With some planning and awareness, you can stay both spiritually and physically balanced. When it comes to our health, we do not need to be restricted; we need to be stable.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Dates, fasting rules, bhog list and meaning of the nine days