Diabetes: How Biohacking can increase your lifespan by 20 years? Know how it is effective People are getting diseases like diabetes at a young age. The biggest reason for this is believed to be our lifestyle. In such a situation, adopt the method of biohacking, which will keep not only diabetes but many diseases away, along with this, know the ways to eliminate sugar from Swami Ramdev.

We all want to live a long life. A recent study claims that each one of us can easily increase our lifespan by 7300 days or about 20 years. For this, we just have to change our routine. This means that we have to take action first. We have to do stretching and blood-boosting workouts for 40 minutes every day. This will detox the body due to proper sweating. Body parts and vital organs can remain active. By adopting yoga, pranayama, meditation, power exercises, and organic food, people are increasing their lifespan. Health experts have even named it 'biohacking'. These days 'biohacking' is a craze not only in India but all over the world.

After Corona, people have become serious about health. Before Covid, only 7% of people used to get health checkups done. Now more than 17% of healthy people also get routine checkups done. However, this percentage is very low. People need to be more aware. Because with changing times, diseases are also changing their form and way of catching. Take for example Type 2 diabetes. Earlier it used to happen to people above 60 years of age. Then people above 40 years of age came under its grip and now children of 12 years have started getting this disease. Let us know the natural way of 'biohacking', which has no side effects, from Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev. So that all lifestyle diseases including diabetes stay away from you.

What is biohacking?

Biohacking is being called the new formula for living a long life. In which you can increase your lifespan by 7,300 days by changing your lifestyle. It includes yoga, exercise, nutritious food, routine health checkups and medical support.

Symptoms of diabetes

Excessive thirst

Frequent urination

Feeling very hungry

Weight Loss

Irritability

Tiredness

Weakness

Blurred vision

Normal sugar level

Less than 100 before eating

Less than 140 after eating

Pre-Diabetes

100-125 mg/dl before meals

140-199 mg/dl after meals

Diabetes

More than 125 mg/dl before a meal or

more than 200 mg/dl after a meal

Cause of diabetes

Tension

Eating out of time

Junk food

Drink less water

Not sleeping on time

Not working out

Obesity

Genetic

What to do if you have sugar imbalance in winter

Pay special attention to diet in winter

Keep yourself warm

Avoid high-calorie foods

Make sure to workout

Sit in the sun for half an hour

Treatment of sugar

150 minutes of workout per week

Reduces the risk of diabetes by 60%

Exercise for 20-25 minutes daily

How much sugar should you eat?

According to WHO guidelines, do not consume more than 5 grams of sugar in a day. Eat only 5 grams i.e. 1 spoon of sugar.

Diabetes will be controlled

Take cucumber-bitter gourd-tomato juice

Drink decoction of Giloy

Mandukasana- Yogamudrasana is beneficial

Do Kapalabhati for 15 minutes

Control sugar and reduce obesity

Drink only lukewarm water. Drink lemon water on an empty stomach in the morning. Eat gourd soup juice-vegetable. Also, reduce the intake of grains and rice.

ALSO READ: 4 tell-tale signs of insulin resistance in children, expert shares early warning symptoms