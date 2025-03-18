Diabetes: How Biohacking can increase your lifespan by 20 years? Know how it is effective

We all want to live a long life. A recent study claims that each one of us can easily increase our lifespan by 7300 days or about 20 years. For this, we just have to change our routine. This means that we have to take action first. We have to do stretching and blood-boosting workouts for 40 minutes every day. This will detox the body due to proper sweating. Body parts and vital organs can remain active. By adopting yoga, pranayama, meditation, power exercises, and organic food, people are increasing their lifespan. Health experts have even named it 'biohacking'. These days 'biohacking' is a craze not only in India but all over the world.
After Corona, people have become serious about health. Before Covid, only 7% of people used to get health checkups done. Now more than 17% of healthy people also get routine checkups done. However, this percentage is very low. People need to be more aware. Because with changing times, diseases are also changing their form and way of catching. Take for example Type 2 diabetes. Earlier it used to happen to people above 60 years of age. Then people above 40 years of age came under its grip and now children of 12 years have started getting this disease. Let us know the natural way of 'biohacking', which has no side effects, from Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev. So that all lifestyle diseases including diabetes stay away from you.
What is biohacking?
Biohacking is being called the new formula for living a long life. In which you can increase your lifespan by 7,300 days by changing your lifestyle. It includes yoga, exercise, nutritious food, routine health checkups and medical support.
Symptoms of diabetes
- Excessive thirst
- Frequent urination
- Feeling very hungry
- Weight Loss
- Irritability
- Tiredness
- Weakness
- Blurred vision
Normal sugar level
- Less than 100 before eating
- Less than 140 after eating
Pre-Diabetes
- 100-125 mg/dl before meals
- 140-199 mg/dl after meals
Diabetes
- More than 125 mg/dl before a meal or
- more than 200 mg/dl after a meal
Cause of diabetes
- Tension
- Eating out of time
- Junk food
- Drink less water
- Not sleeping on time
- Not working out
- Obesity
- Genetic
What to do if you have sugar imbalance in winter
- Pay special attention to diet in winter
- Keep yourself warm
- Avoid high-calorie foods
- Make sure to workout
- Sit in the sun for half an hour
Treatment of sugar
- 150 minutes of workout per week
- Reduces the risk of diabetes by 60%
- Exercise for 20-25 minutes daily
How much sugar should you eat?
According to WHO guidelines, do not consume more than 5 grams of sugar in a day. Eat only 5 grams i.e. 1 spoon of sugar.
Diabetes will be controlled
Take cucumber-bitter gourd-tomato juice
Drink decoction of Giloy
Mandukasana- Yogamudrasana is beneficial
Do Kapalabhati for 15 minutes
Control sugar and reduce obesity
Drink only lukewarm water. Drink lemon water on an empty stomach in the morning. Eat gourd soup juice-vegetable. Also, reduce the intake of grains and rice.
ALSO READ: 4 tell-tale signs of insulin resistance in children, expert shares early warning symptoms