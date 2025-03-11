4 tell-tale signs of insulin resistance in children, expert shares early warning symptoms Insulin resistance is becoming more common in children due to poor diet, lack of physical activity, and genetic factors. If left unnoticed, it can lead to type 2 diabetes, obesity, and other serious health problems. Recognising early signs can help in taking timely action.

Insulin resistance happens when the cells in your body stop responding properly to insulin. It is a hormone that helps in regulating your blood sugar levels. This can force your pancreas to produce more insulin than usual to keep the blood sugar levels in check. Over time, your body may find it challenging to maintain a healthy balance leading to high blood sugar levels. It can further increase the risk of being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity.

when we spoke to Dr Sanjay Wazir, Medical Director (NCR)- Neonatology and Paediatrics, Motherhood Hospitals, Gurgaon, he said that insulin resistance in children can be triggered by various factors. This can include factors like eating foods that are high in sugar, processed or packaged foods, a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy food choices, and even genetics. If insulin resistance is not addressed early on it can cause adverse effects such as metabolic disorders, hormonal imbalances, and severe damage to vital organs like the liver or heart. This is why it becomes crucial to catch insulin resistance early by recognizing the key signs before it turns into a severe health condition.

Signs of Insulin Resistance in Children

Frequent hunger: Children with insulin resistance can have this urge to constantly eat something even if they are full. They may have cravings to eat sugary foods all the time. This mostly happens because of the sudden energy crashes when cells can absorb the glucose properly. These unhealthy cravings can worsen their insulin resistance.

Dark patches on the skin: These dark patches on the skin are also known as Acanthosis Nigricans. These dark and velvety patches are more visible on the neck, underarms, or elbows. It can happen due to excess insulin in your body and affect your skin’s pigmentation. It is often an early sign of insulin resistance and should not be overlooked or treated at home with natural remedies. Always consult a doctor immediately for appropriate treatment.

Difficulty concentrating or brain fog: High insulin levels in the body can affect brain function. This can make it harder for your little ones to focus on their schoolwork or day-to-day tasks. They may often struggle with paying attention or trying to remember things. This can have a huge impact on their academics and overall well-being.