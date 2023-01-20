Diabetes: This flour absorbs sugar from the blood; patients should include it in their diet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Different types of attas for Diabetes

Diabetes is one health problem that has been increasingly affecting people. The number of patients with diabetes has increased in the past few years and it has become very important to check what you eat in order to stay protected. It is rightly said that every health problem begins with the food you eat. So, diabetes patients can easily keep this problem under control if they keep their diet balanced. In recent research done by WebMD, it has been claimed that there are some coarse grains (millets) whose consumption can reduce the sugar level in the blood. The research states that cereals with a low glycemic index (Low GI), which contain a high amount of fiber, help in reducing sugar easily. Such coarse grains are ragi, barley, millet, jai and jowar.

So, let's know about the flours made from these grains.

1. Ragi Flour

Ragi flour is rich in carbs and also works to improve blood sugar levels. It reduces hyperglycemic and oxidative stress. Ragi is a superfood that is gluten-free, high in calcium, and low in glycemic index. It helps control blood sugar levels and its fiber speeds up sugar metabolism.

2. Jowar flour

Jowar is a gluten-free grain, very beneficial for people with diabetes. It is high in fiber, complex carbohydrates and antioxidants. Jowar has a low glycemic index, which means it does not cause a spike in blood sugar.

3. Barley

Barley is prepared from Jai and is usually very thick. It contains BT Glucan which prevents sugar spike in blood and helps in controlling cholesterol.

4. Jai Grain (Oats)

Eating flour of Jai (Oats) is very good for people suffering from diabetes. They can include it in their diet by grinding the oats and making atta out of it. This also helps speed up sugar metabolism. Also, its magnesium and protein can help in digesting sugar faster.

5. Bajra

Millet is easily available in India and is commonly fed to cattle. But, if diabetic patients consume it, then its fiber can help in digesting sugar faster.

So, coarse grains like ragi, barley, millet, jai and jowar can be beneficial for diabetes patients. You can prepare sugar free flour by mixing them together at home.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)

DON'T MISS

Reducing calories OR Intermittent fasting? What is more effective for weight loss

Benefits of therapies for heart patients: Reduces depression, stress and anxiety

Eating disorders can arise due to body dissatisfaction in women at any age. Know Why

Latest Health News