Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diabetes and Sadabahar: how to manage blood sugar levels with this ayurvedic wonder

Sadabahar, also known as periwinkle or vinca rosea, is a popular Ayurvedic herb that has been used for centuries to treat various ailments, including diabetes. In recent years, the herb has gained popularity among the medical community for its potential to help manage blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.

Millions of people across the globe are impacted by diabetes, a persistent medical condition. It occurs when the body is unable to produce enough insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels, or when the body is unable to use insulin effectively. Over time, high blood sugar levels can damage various organs and lead to complications such as kidney disease, nerve damage, and blindness.

Sadabahar (Vinca rosea) contains two active compounds, the alkaloids and the tannins, shown to have a hypoglycemic effect, meaning it can help lower blood sugar levels. The herb also contains alkaloids, flavonoids, and tannins, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce the risk of complications associated with diabetes.

There are several ways to incorporate sadabahar into your diet to help manage blood sugar levels. Here are a few:

Tea: One popular method is to prepare a tea by boiling a handful of fresh or dried sadabahar leaves in water for 10-15 minutes. The tea can be consumed daily to help regulate blood sugar levels.

Powder: The dried leaves can be grounded into a fine powder and added to food or drinks. This method is particularly useful for people who do not like the taste of the tea.

In addition to its blood sugar-lowering properties, sadabahar has several other health benefits. It has been used to treat diabetes, malaria, sore throat and leukemia. It has also been shown to have anticancer properties and may help prevent the growth of cancer cells.

While sadabahar is generally considered safe when consumed in moderate amounts, it is important to talk to your doctor before using it to manage diabetes. The herb can interact with certain medications, and consuming too much of it can cause side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Latest Health News