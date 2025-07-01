Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome: Expert explains how we can heal from the inside out This article sheds light on newer treatments for diabetes management. Understanding diabetes and metabolic syndrome in a deeper, more holistic way opens the door to real healing, not just temporary relief. Read on to know more about this.

New Delhi:

When we think of diabetes, we often picture sugar, insulin shots, and strict diets. But there’s a lot more going on beneath the surface? New science is uncovering surprising causes and even better ways to treat it. Let’s take a fresh look at what’s happening inside the body and how we can start healing from the inside out.

Diabetes and other health problems: Diabetes isn't just about high blood sugar. It often comes with other issues like belly fat, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and constant low-level inflammation. These problems raise the risk of heart disease, stroke, and nerve damage. Most treatments try to lower sugar levels with medicines, but they don’t fix what’s causing the illness.

According to Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher & Founder of StemRx Hospital & Research Centre, one big reason is that the powerhouse of cells, called mitochondria, has functional problems. This makes us feel tired and slows down our metabolism. Another hidden cause is brain inflammation. When the brain is inflamed, it affects how hormones work and how we feel hunger, energy, and emotions.

Brain inflammation can also damage the connections between brain cells (synapses), making it harder to think, feel good, control cravings, or manage sugar and fat in the body. On top of that, problems with the gut-brain axis (the way the gut and brain send signals to each other) can lead to more inflammation, poor digestion, low immunity, and unstable sugar levels.

Unlocking the power of newer treatments

To help fix these deeper problems, new treatments like Micro Dispensing Insulin (MDI) are being used. MDI gives the body the tool it needs to heal. It helps boost energy, lower inflammation, and improve how the brain and body work together. People who get MDI often feel more energetic and more focused and have better control of their blood sugar. The aim is to treat the root cause of the illness, not just the symptoms. With better brain function, more energy, and a healthier metabolism, patients live better, more active lives.

This Doctors’ Day (July 1st), we celebrate the pioneers in medicine who go beyond symptom management to treat the root causes of illness. Understanding diabetes and metabolic syndrome in a deeper, more holistic way opens the door to real healing, not just temporary relief. Instead of only managing blood sugar, we now have the chance to address the true causes, like mitochondrial issues, brain inflammation, and gut imbalance. With advanced treatments like MDI and expert care, it is possible to support the body’s natural healing process. The result? More energy, better brain function, improved sugar control, and a healthier, fuller life.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

