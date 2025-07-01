What is primary progressive aphasia? Know causes, symptoms and treatment Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA) is a rare neurological condition characterised by the gradual deterioration of language abilities. This article helps you to know everything about this condition.

Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA) is a frontotemporal dementia that mainly impacts the brain's language centres, specifically the left hemisphere. This can lead to difficulty in communication. Moreover, other cognitive functions may remain relatively intact during the early stages. Types of PPA are Nonfluent/Agrammatic Variant (nfvPPA), which is characterised by effortful, halting speech and grammatical errors. Individuals may struggle to form complete sentences and pronounce words correctly. Semantic Variant (svPPA) is a loss of word meaning, leading to difficulties in understanding and naming objects, despite fluent speech. Logopenic Variant (lvPPA) involves trouble retrieving words and repeating phrases, which can happen due to Alzheimer's.

According to Dr Shirish M Hastak, Regional Director of Neurology, Stroke & Neurocritical Care, Gleneagles Hospitals, Parel, Mumbai, the symptoms can be difficulty finding the right words during conversation, substituting incorrect words or using vague terms, inability to understand spoken or written language, hesitations, and pauses in speech. Moreover, as the disease advances, one may lose the ability to speak or comprehend language altogether. It is necessary to consult an expert to be able to determine the underlying cause of this condition.

Causes and risk factors

The exact cause of PPA is not fully understood, but it's linked to abnormal protein accumulations in the brain, such as tau or TDP-43. Risk factors include:

Age

Genetic mutations, particularly in the GRN gene

A history of learning disabilities

So, beware of these risk factors.

Diagnosis involves neurological examinations, imaging studies like MRI, and language assessments. Don’t delay treatment after the diagnosis is confirmed.

Management of the condition: While there's no cure for PPA, management strategies focus on maintaining communication abilities.

Speech and language therapy: Personalised exercises to enhance remaining language skills and develop alternative communication methods. The speech therapist will take regular sessions with you to ensure there is improvement in communication. The exercises recommended by the therapist should be practised daily.

Medications: Addressing associated symptoms like depression or anxiety. Take medication under the doctor’s supervision.

Supportive Tools: Opting for communication aids, such as picture boards or electronic devices, can be helpful for the patient.

The last word: Coping with PPA requires a multidisciplinary approach involving healthcare providers, speech therapists, and support networks. Timely intervention and consistent therapy can help one to maintain quality of life and independence for as long as possible.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

